yoyo
3d ago
so why does the article mention Memphis, TN like it happen here anything to connect Memphis to crime makes no sense. Some girls just don't need to have kids.
Andabo Andherbeau
3d ago
How sad. Some people like my son's ex girlfriend shouldn't mh. have children but continue to have them so the state can give her more in food stamps. S
kristal bridges
2d ago
he should have went and seen his son!! maybe if he cared just a little he would still be alive!! how was the cold burned? whoever wrote this don't need to write anymore stories!! it's more about the absent dad asking for money than it is about what happen to that poor baby!!
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year's Day.
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Kidnapping Attempt
A woman was able to escape an attempted kidnapping thanks to an armed good Samaritan who stepped in to help. The scary situation took place on Friday night in the parking lot of an upscale shopping center in Memphis, Tennessee. It was captured on video, which shows a woman walking...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store
This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
3 teens arrested after shooting involving Collierville police, officials say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three suspects have been arrested following a shooting involving Collierville police officers. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a business near West Poplar Avenue and North Byhalia Road about possible shoplifting, according to TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister. The Collierville Police Department said that officers responded...
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Thieves climb fence, steal Kia then put car in reverse and crash into truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of thieves briefly stole a Kia from a Memphis apartment complex before crashing the car into a truck and taking off, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said three men climbed a fence and entered the Cedar Creek Apartments around 4 p.m....
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Bank teller steals more than $28K from 83-year-old woman, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former First Horizon Bank employee is accused of stealing more than $28,000 from an 83-year-old woman, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 27-year-old Aaron Chaney, who was working as a bank teller at First Horizon Bank on Austin Peay Highway, was found in possession of an 83-year-old woman’s debit card.
Woman charged after husband stabbed to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District. According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East […]
Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment. Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the […]
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
