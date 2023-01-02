Read full article on original website
Religious dissent in Israel at Ben-Gvir’s Al Aqsa compound visit
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel’s coalition government on Wednesday criticised a visit by a far-right minister to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure. One lawmaker accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of “goading the...
Germany calls Al Aqsa visit by new Israeli minister a provocation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany rejects unilateral steps that endanger the status quo on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, said a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, calling a visit there by Israel’s new far-right national security minister a provocation. “We expect the new Israeli government to commit...
Biden lays out new immigration curbs on U.S.-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will use Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Putin Orders Ukraine Ceasefire
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had earlier issued an appeal calling for a "Christmas truce."
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
Ukraine clinches U.S., German armoured vehicles, rejects Russian truce order
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine dismissed as a trick a unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government. The U.S. weapons package, to...
Belarus to begin trial of Nobel Prize-winning rights defender
(Reuters) – Belarus is set to begin the trial on Thursday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski who faces up 12 years in jail, a court in Minsk said, in a case that his allies see as political retribution for his rights work. The 60-year-old, who co-founded the...
Philippines’ Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. “I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than...
China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday. The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional...
Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas...
China’s COVID situation is worrying, says French health minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The situation regarding COVID infections in China is “worrying”, the French health minister said on Thursday although he added that pressure on France’s hospitals regarding COVID was easing. European Union member states on Wednesday agreed to introduce some safety measures with regard to...
Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023 -media
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defence ministry is looking into whether it will need to extend its leadership of a NATO joint task force beyond 2023 due to delays by Britain, the next country in line to lead, Table.Media reported on Tuesday, citing German army sources. Germany’s Bundeswehr took...
Undocumented child immigrants should have a right to counsel
No child should ever be forced to represent themselves in deportation cases, in a foreign country that they have no knowledge of.
China reports latest COVID situation in meeting with WHO
HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) – China gave a presentation on its COVID-19 situation in an online meeting with the World Health Organization and its member states, China’s national health commission and diplomats said on Thursday, as it seeks to fend off criticism about its recent reporting on the outbreak.
