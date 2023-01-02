Read full article on original website
Memphis 123, Orlando 115
Percentages: FG .522, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Roddy 2-3, Jones 2-7, Konchar 1-2, Morant 1-5, Brooks 1-8, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson Jr. 3). Turnovers: 12 (Morant 3, Adams 2, Aldama 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Brooks,...
Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71
WASHINGTON ST. (6-10) Gueye 3-8 2-3 8, Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 2, Rodman 6-12 0-1 16, Bamba 4-10 1-1 9, Powell 3-6 2-2 10, Mullins 7-12 0-0 19, Houinsou 1-4 0-0 2, Darling 2-4 1-1 5, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-1 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 71.
Syracuse 89, Pittsburgh 71
PITTSBURGH (7-8) Brown 8-14 5-5 21, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Strickland 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, King 7-15 3-4 17, Hutcherson 4-7 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 3-6 0-0 9, Washenitz 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-67 9-11 71. SYRACUSE (11-4) Lewis 5-8...
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
Tennessee 80, Mississippi St. 69
MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4) Carter 9-17 3-4 21, Powe 7-15 1-2 21, Hayes 4-8 0-0 8, Jordan 3-8 0-0 7, Smith 3-7 2-2 9, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Weber 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 27-62 7-10 69. TENNESSEE (11-6) Puckett 1-7 0-0 3, Striplin 1-1 0-0 2, Darby...
PACIFIC 84, SAN DIEGO 82
Percentages: FG .517, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Boone 5-8, Avdalovic 3-6, Martindale 1-1, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake, Boone, Martindale). Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Martindale 3, Boone 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Outlaw). Steals:...
Stetson 73, Jacksonville 61
JACKSONVILLE (8-6) Osifo 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 4-10 2-2 11, Nolan 8-15 0-0 20, O'Hearn 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 3-8 3-3 11, Nesmith 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 1-3 1-2 3, Marsh 2-3 2-2 6, Deans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 8-9 61. STETSON (8-6) Smith 6-8 0-0 14, Blackmon 1-8...
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Second Period_1, Seattle, Tolvanen 4 (Dunn, McCann), 7:02 (pp). 2, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Marner), 10:54 (pp). 3, Seattle, Dunn 5, 11:08. 4, Seattle, McCann 18 (Dunn, Schwartz), 13:50. 5, Seattle, Beniers 13 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 17:25. Third Period_6, Seattle, Wennberg 8 (Gourde, Tanev), 2:57. Shots on Goal_Seattle 3-12-11_26. Toronto 9-12-6_27.
Sacramento St. 85, Idaho 83, OT
SACRAMENTO ST. (9-6) Mawein 1-6 0-0 2, McRae 13-19 1-3 27, Chappell 10-21 2-3 22, Hunt 2-4 1-2 6, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-10 8-11 18, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-69 12-19 85. IDAHO (6-10) Burris 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 19-26 4-6 42, Moffitt...
N. Arizona 75, Montana 74, OT
MONTANA (7-8) Bannan 7-18 5-7 20, Di.Thomas 5-9 3-4 13, Martin 2-6 0-0 6, Moody 4-10 3-4 14, Whitney 1-5 0-0 2, Vazquez 5-8 4-4 17, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Oke 1-1 0-0 2, Nap 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 15-19 74. N. ARIZONA (5-11) Mains 3-5 2-2 8, Towt...
BOSTON UNIVERSITY 73, LAFAYETTE 69, OT
Percentages: FG .377, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Fulton 4-8, Sondberg 4-8, Berger 3-10, Hines 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, Vander Baan 0-2, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vander Baan 4, Rivera). Turnovers: 10 (Berger 3, Vander Baan 2, Fulton, Hines, Jenkins, Rivera, Sondberg). Steals:...
ST. THOMAS 81, DENVER 71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Lopez-Sanvicente 1-1, Lukic 1-2, Bruner 1-3, Bowen 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Tainamo 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Corbett, Kisunas, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins, Smith). Turnovers: 13 (Bruner 5, Corbett 2, Kisunas 2, Bickham, Lukic, Mullins, Tainamo). Steals:...
E. Kentucky 77, Cent. Arkansas 75
E. KENTUCKY (9-7) Cozart 4-6 0-1 8, Moreno 4-7 0-0 12, Comer 3-6 0-0 7, Robb 0-3 0-0 0, Blanton 10-22 2-4 22, Walker 6-12 0-0 14, Ukomadu 5-7 2-2 12, Kapiti 1-4 0-2 2, Buttry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 4-9 77. CENT. ARKANSAS (5-11) Hunter 10-18 3-5 25,...
Tarleton St. 68, S. Utah 65
S. UTAH (10-6) Fausett 4-8 5-6 14, Spurgin 5-7 1-1 11, Allen 4-7 4-5 14, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, T.Jones 3-8 2-2 9, Healy 2-9 0-0 5, Barnes 1-3 1-2 4, Fallah 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-52 13-16 65. TARLETON ST. (8-7) Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0,...
IOWA 91, NO. 15 INDIANA 89
Percentages: FG .542, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Hood-Schifino 5-8, Bates 2-4, Geronimo 1-1, Galloway 0-1, Kopp 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson-Davis 3, Geronimo 2, Kopp, Thompson). Turnovers: 13 (Jackson-Davis 4, Geronimo 2, Hood-Schifino 2, Reneau 2, Bates, Galloway, Kopp). Steals: 6 (Kopp...
AUSTIN PEAY 61, FLORIDA GULF COAST 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Johnston 3-5, Miller 1-1, Catto 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bishop 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Johnston 4, Catto 2, Thompson 2, Bishop, Miller, Rivers, Weir). Steals: 9 (Bishop 3, Weir 2,...
YOUNGSTOWN STATE 78, ROBERT MORRIS 56
Percentages: FG .481, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Corbin 1-6, Spear 0-1, Wainwright 0-1, Cheeks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cheeks, Mayers, Spear). Turnovers: 15 (Last 4, Mi.Green 4, Cheeks 2, Walker 2, Corbin, Mayers, Spear). Steals: 1 (Wainwright). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YOUNGSTOWN...
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 71, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 59
Percentages: FG .391, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Klanjscek 3-7, Hofman 1-2, Bazil 1-4, Long 1-7, Maring 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Maring 2, Achara). Turnovers: 21 (Hofman 4, Klanjscek 4, Bazil 3, Achara 2, King 2, Long 2, Hudson, Iyeyemi, Maring, Proctor). Steals:...
LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, GEORGIA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tucker 3-8, Mann 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Hudson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Odom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamoko 3, Odom 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 15 (Mann 4, Brooks 3, Odom 2, Tucker 2, Clyce, Hudson, Nnamoko, Scott). Steals:...
