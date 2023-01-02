Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Firefighter 'father figure' Perreault remembered for his life of service
WOONSOCKET — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says one can’t adequately put into words the loss of Deputy Fire Chief Roger Perreault Jr. “His smile was like a ray of sunshine,” she said.
Turnto10.com
Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School was briefly on lockdown while threat was investigated
(WJAR) — A Coventry middle school was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday while police investigated a threat. The Coventry Police Department responded to Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School around 8:00 a.m. because of a threat complaint. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous units at the school located...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Fall River schools hire counselor to help mental health of students and staff
(WJAR) — The pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, and public and private schools alike are taking notice. School administrators for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River are hiring an adjustment counselor to oversee 19 private schools from Mansfield to Cape Cod. Cynthia Roche will...
ABC6.com
Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
Eyewitness News
Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
Turnto10.com
Police: White nationalist flyers found in North Kingstown driveways
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway in North Kingstown after police say flyers from the Nationalist Social Club were found in the driveways of several residents. Police were made aware of the flyers on Tuesday when a resident on Wickham Road said he received a suspicious...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
Stoughton police officer Christopher Davis dies off-duty at age 42, officials say
A 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department died unexpectedly while off-duty on New Year’s Eve, officials said. Officer Christopher A. Davis was found unresponsive in his Brockton home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at age 42, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich
A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
Connecticut lawmaker dies in wrong-way crash after attending his own swearing-in ceremony
CROMWELL, Conn. — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died in the...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man honored on Donate Life float in Rose Parade
(WJAR) — Donate Life, a campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donations, unveiled its 2023 Rose Parade float on Monday featuring a Pawtucket hairstylist who died in 2018. Joseph Keenan became an organ donor with his husband, Billy, while renewing their driver’s licenses. This decision would end...
Turnto10.com
Suspect goes on trial in man's killing at Warwick City Park
Assistant Attorney General Tim Healy presented autopsy photos, 911 calls, and minute-by-minute details surrounding the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay on May 17, 2013. Police said Michael Soares attacked and killed Fay at about 4:25 a.m. while Fay was out on his daily jog, before dumping his remains in a trash barrel.
