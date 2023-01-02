ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Trial for 2013 Warwick City Park murder suspect begins

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a man accused of brutally murdering a 66-year-old man nearly a decade ago in Warwick has begun. Police said that Michael Soares, who’s from Pawtucket, killed John “Jack” Fay back in May 2013 at Warwick City Park. Fay was...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
COVENTRY, RI
Eyewitness News

Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize

The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
JOHNSTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.

“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man honored on Donate Life float in Rose Parade

(WJAR) — Donate Life, a campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donations, unveiled its 2023 Rose Parade float on Monday featuring a Pawtucket hairstylist who died in 2018. Joseph Keenan became an organ donor with his husband, Billy, while renewing their driver’s licenses. This decision would end...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect goes on trial in man's killing at Warwick City Park

Assistant Attorney General Tim Healy presented autopsy photos, 911 calls, and minute-by-minute details surrounding the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay on May 17, 2013. Police said Michael Soares attacked and killed Fay at about 4:25 a.m. while Fay was out on his daily jog, before dumping his remains in a trash barrel.
WARWICK, RI

