Porterville Recorder

Syracuse 89, Pittsburgh 71

PITTSBURGH (7-8) Brown 8-14 5-5 21, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Strickland 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, King 7-15 3-4 17, Hutcherson 4-7 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Malcolm 3-6 0-0 9, Washenitz 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-67 9-11 71. SYRACUSE (11-4) Lewis 5-8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 6, Columbus 2

Columbus110—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 11 (Bemstrom), 5:19. Second Period_2, Washington, Oshie 6 (Jensen, Orlov), 1:51. 3, Washington, Aube-Kubel 1, 11:15. 4, Columbus, Bayreuther 1 (Boqvist, Bemstrom), 12:59. 5, Washington, Fehervary 3 (Alexeyev, Strome), 17:20. 6, Washington, Hathaway 5 (Mantha, Protas), 18:57. Third Period_7, Washington, Oshie 7 (Strome, Kuznetsov),...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Edmonton220—4 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 9:26 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 3 (McDavid), 18:40 (sh). Penalties_Wotherspoon, NYI (Tripping), 3:13; Lee, NYI (Interference), 7:57; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Hooking), 17:19. Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Cizikas, Bailey), 4:42. 4, Edmonton, Holloway 2 (McLeod, Broberg), 8:34. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 18...
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Second Period_1, Seattle, Tolvanen 4 (Dunn, McCann), 7:02 (pp). 2, Toronto, Tavares 16 (Matthews, Marner), 10:54 (pp). 3, Seattle, Dunn 5, 11:08. 4, Seattle, McCann 18 (Dunn, Schwartz), 13:50. 5, Seattle, Beniers 13 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 17:25. Third Period_6, Seattle, Wennberg 8 (Gourde, Tanev), 2:57. Shots on Goal_Seattle 3-12-11_26. Toronto 9-12-6_27.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Carolina120—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Stastny 2 (Teravainen, Pesce), 7:41 (pp). 2, Nashville, Forsberg 15 (Josi, Parssinen), 10:29 (pp). Penalties_Granlund, NSH (Interference), 6:10; Teravainen, CAR (Tripping), 9:22; Martinook, CAR (Slashing), 13:25; Ekholm, NSH (Interference), 19:00; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:00. Second Period_3, Carolina, Skjei 7 (Pesce, Necas), 0:35. 4, Nashville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 70, Wichita St. 61

CINCINNATI (11-5) Lakhin 7-14 0-0 14, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 4-11 0-0 11, DeJulius 1-9 3-3 6, Nolley 5-12 0-0 12, Davenport 8-12 0-0 22, Skillings 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-66 3-3 70. WICHITA ST. (7-8) Pohto 3-10 1-2 7, Rojas 2-8 2-3 6, Pierre...
WICHITA, KS

