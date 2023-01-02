ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Believe Justin Fields on Path to Become Better QB

Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
DETROIT, MI
WGN News

Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971

CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago

Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

