Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Tom Brady Makes Generous Donation To Damar Hamlin's Charity Fundraiser
In the day since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL world has flooded Hamlin with prayers and well-wishes. Players, fans and others around the game have found a more concrete ...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Remembering the tragic day Detroit Lions' Chuck Hughes died on the football field 50 years ago
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Why Bears Believe Justin Fields on Path to Become Better QB
Why Bears believe Fields on path to become better QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields has taken a remarkable leap forward this season, after a ho-hum rookie campaign. He’s shown the dynamic speed, playmaking ability and arm talent that convinced the Bears to trade up for him in the 2021 draft. The team should feel great about moving forward with Fields leading both the offense and the franchise.
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers
The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin
Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game.
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Could DeAndre Hopkins Be Bears' Answer to No. 1 Receiver Issue?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears are aware of the predicament they put quarterback Justin Fields in this season, asking him to make significant strides forward with a patchwork offensive line and no legitimate No. 1 receiver. When evaluating Fields' second NFL season, one that saw him rank 26th in...
As Bears' Virginia McCaskey Turns 100, Matt Eberflus Remembers First Message
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Thursday marks an important day for the Bears as owner Virginia Halas McCaskey turns 100. Turning 100 is a monumental day for anyone lucky enough to see it, but in McCaskey's case, it serves as a reminder of the incredible football life she has led. Sunday's...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0