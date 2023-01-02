ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
WALB 10

‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
WRDW-TV

A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested a rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. The company aims to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding the company originally...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Right now, sports betting in Georgia is only available through offshore websites. The Sports Betting Alliance says that’s unsafe. They’re one of the advocate groups that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel, and Fanatics. “We look forward to working with the legislature to establish...
allongeorgia.com

Georgia OIG Publishes Open Letter Regarding Unemployment Insurance Fraud in State Government

The Office of the State Inspector General (OIG) has submitted to the Governor a summary of its recent efforts to combat unemployment insurance (UI) fraud within Georgia’s public workforce. As further detailed in the letter, by combining data obtained from the State Accounting Office (SAO) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, OIG tentatively identified over 280 full-time state employees who erroneously received unemployment insurance (UI) payments in 2020 or 2021. These payments averaged $23,700 per employee and totaled over $6.7 million.
Albany Herald

MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?

Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia lawmakers focused on gun safety to start 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said she’s crafted a bill that would allow vendors to ban guns in public parks. “Frankly there is danger involved in a state with guns as...
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA

Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
