wabe.org
Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends
Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
WALB 10
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia inspector general is reporting hundreds of state unemployment workers received millions in unemployment funding during the pandemic. That bombshell report says many of those full-time state employees received thousands of dollars each. The Office of the State Inspector General sent a letter to Governor...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
Georgia lawmakers plan to push for higher police pay, improved retirement benefits in 2023 session
A quick survey of the salaries for police officers in rural Southwest Georgia found that some officers started off earning $12.70 per hour, providing further insight into why so many local law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit new personnel and keep experienced officers on staff. In a fall meeting...
GA state employees suspected of stealing more than $6.7M in unemployment benefits, audit claims
ATLANTA — Nearly 300 state employees are suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. A new internal state investigation identifies more than 280 state employees who applied for and collected the benefits, despite the fact that they were still employed by the state of Georgia.
Incentives unknown for window replacement company building Georgia plant
(The Center Square) — A full-service window replacement company plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Georgia. However, it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any part of it. Renewal by Andersen, a division of Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen Corporation, said it would spend...
WRDW-TV
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested a rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. The company aims to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding the company originally...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia audit finds $6.7 million in pandemic unemployment payments went to full-time state employees
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Georgia state employees received millions in unemployment payments - even as they were fully employed - in the midst of the pandemic, according to findings by the state inspector general. A letter sent Wednesday from the Georgia Office of the Inspector General to Gov. Brian...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Right now, sports betting in Georgia is only available through offshore websites. The Sports Betting Alliance says that’s unsafe. They’re one of the advocate groups that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel, and Fanatics. “We look forward to working with the legislature to establish...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia OIG Publishes Open Letter Regarding Unemployment Insurance Fraud in State Government
The Office of the State Inspector General (OIG) has submitted to the Governor a summary of its recent efforts to combat unemployment insurance (UI) fraud within Georgia’s public workforce. As further detailed in the letter, by combining data obtained from the State Accounting Office (SAO) and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, OIG tentatively identified over 280 full-time state employees who erroneously received unemployment insurance (UI) payments in 2020 or 2021. These payments averaged $23,700 per employee and totaled over $6.7 million.
Millions in grant funds to expand high-speed internet access in 28 Georgia counties
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced over $234 million in grant awards Wednesday that will expand broadband internet connectivity for homes and businesses in 28 counties through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. The 29 awardees include 12 different internet service providers. The state will open a second round of the...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?
Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
Gov. Kemp announces grant funds for high-speed internet expansion
Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday over $234 million in grants have been awarded to 28 Georgia counties for broadband internet expansion.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia pharmacists and physicians react to FDA ruling increasing access to abortion pills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia pharmacists and physicians remain cautious after the FDA’s ruling regarding abortion pills. They are looking for more guidance to be given out. A new federal ruling from the FDA ruling allows a woman to receive a prescription from her doctor for the...
Some lawmakers hope to change law allowing guns in public parks, says state is losing money
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gun laws will get another look when the legislature convenes starting next week. Though gun rights have ruled in the legislature – some want to see whether those rights can get pushed back just a little in the name of public parks and moneymaking events.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers focused on gun safety to start 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With less than a week until the start of the 2023 legislative session, Georgia Sen. Elena Parent said she’s crafted a bill that would allow vendors to ban guns in public parks. “Frankly there is danger involved in a state with guns as...
Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA
Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
