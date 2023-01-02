ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Look: College Coach Proposed Following Bowl Game On Monday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Love was in the air during the ReliaQuest Bowl game on Monday afternoon.

Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 in the team's first game since Mike Leach's tragic death.

The triumphant victory was followed by quite a romantic gesture on the field.

Mississippi State running backs coach Jason Washington is now an engaged man. He proposed to his girlfriend after the game and she said yes.

"Mississippi State RB coach Jason Washington just got engaged," said Stefan Krajisnik.

Congratulations to the happy couple! This will be a cherished day for Jason Washington and his girlfriend.

The Bulldogs finish the year at 9-4 following the big bowl game win.

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

