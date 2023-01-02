ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaime Lou Johns
3d ago

send them home..... listen we can barely have jobs we can't even have homes we can't even get help from government. they'll come here get all the government help take the jobs take our homes and we're screwed even more. and then everybody complains about homeless people well I wonder why us Americans have to be homeless

LolaK Speaks
2d ago

Should have kept that Martha's Vineyard money for migrants in Texas to shore up your shores. But then again, Cubans tend to vote Republican so I'm sure they won't be bussed or airlifted anywhere.

BIG COZY
3d ago

Hey Everyone life is precious please take this moment and receive God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way

