Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
kptv.com
Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.
kptv.com
Portion of I-84 closing this weekend for TriMet construction
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 east and west will be closed at I-205 this weekend as TriMet continues construction on the Better Red MAX Extension. TriMet says the closure will affect the stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6. The closure will give crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center, according to TriMet.
Risk of church collapse causes ongoing road closures in downtown Portland
Roads surrounding the intersection of Clay Street and 10th Avenue remain closed Wednesday after Tuesday night’s three-alarm church fire left the abandoned building charred and at risk of collapsing into the roadway.
kptv.com
PBOT adds traffic-calming devices outside Jefferson High School to deter violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the span of a month, three Jefferson High School students were shot on, or near, the campus in North Portland. The first shooting happened in mid-October, where one student was shot in the leg and the other had their hand grazed by a bullet. In that instance, Portland Police said the suspect was in a car and crashed not far from the scene.
Burst pipes lead to two Oregon DMV locations temporarily closing
BEAVERTON, Oregon — Burst pipes have led to two DMV offices closing in the Portland metro area for several days. Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Lake Oswego location at Oswego Towne Square on Monroe...
kptv.com
Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
KATU.com
Emergency water main repair shuts down lanes of traffic on 157th & Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: The Portland Water Bureau is saying all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th, south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd, and north back to Division. Travelers are encouraged to use routes like Stark Street or Powell Boulevard. The original story continues below:. The...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
Emergency water main repair underway in SE Portland, traffic diverted
Traffic in Southeast Portland is being affected as crews conduct an emergency water main repair.
KATU.com
Portland metro power outages continue after night of strong winds
Thousands of people across the Portland metro area remained without power early Thursday morning after a night of strong winds knocked down power lines and trees. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather. As of 6 a.m. Portland General Electric was...
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at the World Forestry Center
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Learning about the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest is as easy as a trip to Washington Park. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at the World Forestry Center with a look at their new exhibits. Admission to the World Forestry Center is free every Sunday...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
Channel 6000
Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
kptv.com
Historic downtown Portland church to be demolished after 3-alarm fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An historic church in downtown Portland will be demolished after a three-alarm fire tore through the building Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
kptv.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Portland crash identified
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood in December. According to PPB, just after 9 p.m. Dec. 18, North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of the now-identified David W. Northcutt, 50, of Portland.
Portland’s rain starts Wednesday afternoon; gusty east winds; high 43
Don’t let a relatively dry Wednesday morning fool you. The next front approaching the region will bring rain and strong winds to the metro area by the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning of gusts of 45-55 mph in the eastern portions of the Portland/Vancouver area, and even stronger winds in the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. But a check of wind monitors in the metro area showed some gusts of 25 already blowing along Interstate 205′s Glenn Jackson Bridge, 33 mph along U.S. 26 near Beaverton, and 30 mph in Troutdale as of 5:15 a.m.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve. PF&R responded to a report of a...
