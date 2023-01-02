ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Outages reported in Portland metro area due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The gusty east wind blasted through the Portland metro area Thursday morning, causing multiple power outages. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric reported about 2,262 customers were without power, while 57 Pacific Power customers in the metro area were affected by outages. Clark County PUD was reporting 3,211 customers were without power.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portion of I-84 closing this weekend for TriMet construction

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 east and west will be closed at I-205 this weekend as TriMet continues construction on the Better Red MAX Extension. TriMet says the closure will affect the stretch of I-84 between westbound Exit 9 and eastbound Exit 6. The closure will give crews the space needed to place the concrete deck for a new light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center, according to TriMet.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PBOT adds traffic-calming devices outside Jefferson High School to deter violence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the span of a month, three Jefferson High School students were shot on, or near, the campus in North Portland. The first shooting happened in mid-October, where one student was shot in the leg and the other had their hand grazed by a bullet. In that instance, Portland Police said the suspect was in a car and crashed not far from the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Burst pipes lead to two Oregon DMV locations temporarily closing

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Burst pipes have led to two DMV offices closing in the Portland metro area for several days. Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Lake Oswego location at Oswego Towne Square on Monroe...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland metro power outages continue after night of strong winds

Thousands of people across the Portland metro area remained without power early Thursday morning after a night of strong winds knocked down power lines and trees. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather. As of 6 a.m. Portland General Electric was...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire

PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at the World Forestry Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Learning about the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest is as easy as a trip to Washington Park. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at the World Forestry Center with a look at their new exhibits. Admission to the World Forestry Center is free every Sunday...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic downtown Portland church to be demolished after 3-alarm fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An historic church in downtown Portland will be demolished after a three-alarm fire tore through the building Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Portland crash identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood in December. According to PPB, just after 9 p.m. Dec. 18, North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of the now-identified David W. Northcutt, 50, of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s rain starts Wednesday afternoon; gusty east winds; high 43

Don’t let a relatively dry Wednesday morning fool you. The next front approaching the region will bring rain and strong winds to the metro area by the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning of gusts of 45-55 mph in the eastern portions of the Portland/Vancouver area, and even stronger winds in the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. But a check of wind monitors in the metro area showed some gusts of 25 already blowing along Interstate 205′s Glenn Jackson Bridge, 33 mph along U.S. 26 near Beaverton, and 30 mph in Troutdale as of 5:15 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on Portland bank arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Fire Investigations Unit, in collaboration with Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau, is looking for a suspect who allegedly intentionally set fire to the Bank of America in Southeast Portland on New Year’s Eve. PF&R responded to a report of a...
PORTLAND, OR

