FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
News4Jax.com
Remembering former Lions WR Chuck Hughes, the only NFL player to die on the field during a game
NFL fans around the country went from buzzing with anticipation for arguably the best game of the regular season, to sitting in horrifying silence after one of the scariest incidents in league history. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at this moment is in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati...
News4Jax.com
Former NFL lineman Leon Searcy: ‘You don’t sign up to die on the football field and have to be resuscitated’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The outpouring of love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is growing after he suffered a cardiac arrest after a hit during the Monday Night Football game. Emergency crews worked on the 24-year-old using CPR and an AED for nearly 10 minutes before rushing...
News4Jax.com
Saturday offers latest chapter in long-standing Jaguars-Titans rivalry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It comes down to this: beat the Titans, and the Jaguars will host a playoff game for just the fifth time in franchise history. You can go back as early as 1995 when the Jaguars earned the first victory in franchise history when they beat the Oilers in Houston.
News4Jax.com
Jaguars OC Press Taylor compliments his brother Zac’s response to Hamlin situation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said that he, like everyone, was shaken by the traumatic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night’s game. Taylor also had somewhat of a personal interest in the game. Taylor’s brother, Zac, is the head coach of the...
News4Jax.com
Cardiologist, head physician for Jaguars weigh in on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills announced that the 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remained in critical condition a day after his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. News4JAX...
News4Jax.com
Doug Pederson deserves consideration as coach of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does Doug Pederson deserve to be the NFL coach of the year? There is a lot of supporting evidence to say yes. Even when the Jaguars were near the bottom of the standings, Pederson told his team that the season would come down to the final week.
News4Jax.com
Here’s what Jags fans need to know before heading to Saturday’s prime-time game for AFC South title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the excitement builds for the Jacksonville Jaguars season finale game, there are a few things fans should know ahead of Saturday night’s head-to-head game against the Tennessee Titans. In true game spirit, the Jags will don their teal uniforms as chosen by fans in...
News4Jax.com
Mayor encourages Jacksonville residents to wear teal on Friday to support Jaguars ahead of showdown against Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of the Jaguars’ showdown this weekend against the Titans, Mayor Lenny Curry is urging Jacksonville residents to “paint the town teal” by wearing team gear on Friday. “Whether at the Bank, supporting from a local business, or watching from home, make some...
News4Jax.com
Average price of Jaguars-Titans ticket up 70% since Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The average price of a ticket to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ big game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans has increased a whopping 70% since Sunday, according to TicketIQ. The company, which is a secondary market ticket seller and source of ticket market data, said the...
Latest Bills, Patriots injury reports
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots both released their Thursday injury reports. The two teams play their regular season finale at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Purdue Basketball's Win Over Ohio State
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reacted to Purdue basketball's 71-69 win over Ohio State on Twitter. The Boilermakers defeated the Buckeyes on the road on a 3-pointer in the final minute of play.
News4Jax.com
UPS driver leaves touching note after seeing Buffalo Bills flag flying at Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a small message that gave us chills. After a News4JAX viewer missed his package on Thursday, a UPS driver left a “sorry we missed you” note with three heartwarming words: “Prayers for Hamlin (#3).”. The driver wrote the note after seeing...
Da Silva scores career-high 30, Colorado beats Oregon 68-41
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon on Thursday night. Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists.
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.
News4Jax.com
Jaguars pick design firm for stadium upgrades that will include shade roof, reduced seating
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major renovations at TIAA Bank Field are moving toward becoming a reality. The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected global design firm HOK as their consultant for the project, HOK confirmed to News4JAX. On Thursday, the Jaguars published similar information in a post on the 1stDownTownJacksonville site. Among...
Lakeland or bust: Lady Rams eying trip to state
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team, 11-1, is ranked No. 5 in their class and hot in pursuit of their program’s first state title. The Lady Rams have outscored their opponents by an average of 35 points per game this season in their 11 wins. This year’s success follows a 2022 season […]
