Gainesville, FL

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
News4Jax.com

Doug Pederson deserves consideration as coach of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does Doug Pederson deserve to be the NFL coach of the year? There is a lot of supporting evidence to say yes. Even when the Jaguars were near the bottom of the standings, Pederson told his team that the season would come down to the final week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Average price of Jaguars-Titans ticket up 70% since Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The average price of a ticket to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ big game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans has increased a whopping 70% since Sunday, according to TicketIQ. The company, which is a secondary market ticket seller and source of ticket market data, said the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Da Silva scores career-high 30, Colorado beats Oregon 68-41

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon on Thursday night. Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists.
BOULDER, CO
The Associated Press

Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.
IOWA CITY, IA
WMBB

Lakeland or bust: Lady Rams eying trip to state

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team, 11-1, is ranked No. 5 in their class and hot in pursuit of their program’s first state title. The Lady Rams have outscored their opponents by an average of 35 points per game this season in their 11 wins. This year’s success follows a 2022 season […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

