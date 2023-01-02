ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Event planned at UNCW to discuss Jan. 6 and 1898 Coup d’État

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A press conference was held on Wednesday at the 1898 Memorial ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection. The National Black Leadership Caucus invited the public to a discussion with a panelist who will compare the events that unfolded on January 6th to the 1898 Insurrection.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Topsail High School Junior wins NC Art Education Flag Design contest

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A junior at Topsail High School is the grand prize winner in the NC Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag Design contest. Cecilia Dahl’s flag design will represent the state of North Carolina at the National Art Education Association Conference this March in San Antonio, Texas.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tornado Watch cancelled for Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado watch issued Wednesday morning for the Cape Fear. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter. The watch...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Remembering Wilmington’s last significant snowfall five years later

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City received 0.5″ of snow on January 29, 2022. But it’s been five years since a significant snowstorm coated the area. On this date in 2018, Wilmington tallied 0.4″ of snow to go along with 3.4″ that fell on January 3rd — bringing our snowstorm total to 3.8″.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after Jody Greene resigned as Columbus County Sheriff for the second time, a new sheriff has been appointed. Commissioners called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to name a sheriff, choosing Bill Rogers as the new Columbus County Sheriff in a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only one to vote no, saying he wished the commissioners had more time to make the decision. However, he added that he supports Rogers 100 percent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lineup announced for Ocean Isle Beach summer concert series

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer is still months away, but Ocean Isle Beach is already looking ahead to their annual concert series. The town announced their full lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series, which will run each Friday from May 26th through September 1st. Concerts will...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW Department of Theatre receives award recognizing excellence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Department of Theatre is the recipient of the 2022 North Carolina Theatre Conference College/University Award. The award is in recognition of its outstanding academic programs, excellent productions, mentoring of students, and community engagement. The department, founded in 2005 by Dr. Paul Castagno, is...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Nuclear Plant planning siren test next Wednesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will likely hear sirens on January 11th. But officials say no action is needed. It’s only a test. Duke Energy and county officials plan to sound the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for five to 30 seconds between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. next Wednesday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
WALLACE, NC

