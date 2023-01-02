COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after Jody Greene resigned as Columbus County Sheriff for the second time, a new sheriff has been appointed. Commissioners called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to name a sheriff, choosing Bill Rogers as the new Columbus County Sheriff in a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only one to vote no, saying he wished the commissioners had more time to make the decision. However, he added that he supports Rogers 100 percent.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO