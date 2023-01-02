Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
Robbers drug unsuspecting men in N.Y., killing at least 5: police
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people have been fatally poisoned with narcotics in what investigators say were schemes by criminal crews to incapacitate and rob people at New York City bars and nightclubs. The killings — at least five, according to police — stretch back months and appear to...
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old's death allegedly delivered her Christmas gift before taking her
The FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered her Christmas present — Barbie dolls — before the girl's disappearance, her mother said Thursday. Maitlyn Gandy called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference. On an easel beside her was the...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
'This Is Your Lucky Day,' Shooter Says Before Murdering A Man In Front Of His Girlfriend
Frank Arroyo was a family man whose children meant everything to him. But he was cut down in the prime of his life by the brother of his ex-wife’s boyfriend over a custody dispute. Francisco Arroyo Jr. was born in Puerto Rico in 1948 and moved with his family...
Former Police Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Back J. Alexander Kueng Sentenced To 3.5 Years
The former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd‘s back, J. Alexander Kueng, was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison on Dec. 9, according to CBS News. Kueng pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter back in October. Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 in...
Who Is Nikki Secondino? Trans Woman Accused of Murdering Father
Nikki Secondino initially told police that robbers broke into their Brooklyn home and demanded access to a safe.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
32-year-old man killed during freak accident on Gowanus Expressway: cops
A Queens man was killed during a freak incident involving four cars on the Gowanus Expressway early Saturday morning, police said. Manoj Thapa, 32, of Ridgewood, was struck down while checking out damage that had occurred to his vehicle on the Gowanus, near 55th Street in Sunset Park, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said. The deadly episode unfolded when Thapa stopped his Toyota Camry behind a Nissan Sentra that had become disabled in the right lane, authorities said. A third motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza SUV, then clipped Thapa’s Camry, an NYPD spokesman said. The driver of the Venza then pulled over, got out of his SUV and then began surveying the damage with Thapa, who was also out of his vehicle, police said. That’s when tragedy struck and a BMW slammed into Thapa, pinning him against his own car, police said. Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. The 24-year-old driver of the BMW stayed with his vehicle, police said. Both he and the driver of the Toyota Venza went to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the suspect, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
Suspended Washington, DC, police officers found guilty in death of 20-year-old man during police pursuit
Two suspended Washington, DC, officers have been found guilty on charges related to the death of a 20-year-old man during a 2020 police pursuit, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.
Accused NYC bat attacker is back on street after posting bail
The Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack is back on the street after making bail, court records show. Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 6 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, according to police. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge set Azizi’s bail at $7,500 — about a fifth of the $40,000 that prosecutors sought, calling the suspect a “flight risk” with the “likeliness to evade prosecution,” given that he’d fled the scene, Fox News said. Azizi, who police said has no...
Man charged in Takeoff murder granted $5K by judge to hire private investigator to aid defense
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has asked and been granted $5,000 by the court to hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with murder, said by police to be the...
DA: Times Square machete suspect wanted 'jihad' on police
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve was intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun, prosecutors said Wednesday. Trevor Bickford, who was shot by police during the confrontation, was arraigned by video from a Manhattan hospital and ordered to be held without bail. He did not enter a plea and has another court appearance scheduled for Friday. Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, is charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence. The attack, at the edge of the high-security zone where throngs of revelers gathered, left three officers injured. Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Lucy Nicholas said Bickford “specifically traveled to New York from Maine in order to begin carrying out his crimes of murder of government officials,” arriving in the city a few days before the attack.
Man accused of carrying out deadly crime spree across Manhattan arrested
Roland Codrington, 35, is now facing several charges including murder and attempted murder.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
