Lenoir and Duplin counties work on storm damage repairs
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Over in Lenoir and Duplin counties, residents and city crews are doing what they can now to repair some of the damages caused by the storms on January 4th. School officials at South Lenoir High School are working on cleaning up, as well as a Beulaville family not too far away. […]
Kinston reflects on 2022, makes plans for improvement in 2023
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With 2022 now over, communities in Eastern North Carolina are looking back on all they’ve accomplished, as well as what they are hoping to improve on. That includes the City of Kinston. Residents were asked what’s one of the major worries they think about going into 2023. “The crime rate,” said Tenneka […]
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
South Lenoir High School gym sustains storm damage to roof
DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — The gymnasium at South Lenoir High School sustained damage during a storm that moved through there Wednesday afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the storm did significant damage to the outside of the gym’s roof. There were a few staff members and basketball players […]
BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC
Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
Doggie Pre-Adoption event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wouldn’t your home look more awesome with a new doggie? On January 30, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding the Doggie Pre-Adoption event at First Street Place Apartments. The event will have the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina bring a bunch of dogs to the apartments in hopes […]
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
Bertie County launches Community Camera Program
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) –Bertie County residents now have the option of registering their private video surveillance systems with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. When a camera is registered, law enforcement officials can make contact with the person or business that owns the camera and arrange to view and/or obtain a copy of video footage if […]
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage
Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage. Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. New year brings new changes to insulin prices. After...
Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game
RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
First Alert Weather Day: Storms dying out over the East leads to calmer night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to an increased threat of severe weather this afternoon, however many of those storms have died out. The cold front we’ve been tracking the past several days has held together better than anticipated which created a riper environment for severe thunderstorms earlier today. The atmosphere has since stabilized, creating calmer conditions through the overnight hours.
