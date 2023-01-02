Make the ENVIRONMENTALIST pay the BILL. They are responsible along with STATE OF OREGON for NOT allowing the TIMBER COMPANIES MANAGE THE TIMBER. The environmentalist burned more TREES and KILLED more WILDLIFE to save a owl. They to BURNED
Instead of working with the utilities, the state of Oregon is willing to sacrifice us to go green and eliminate multiple dams, eliminate coal power, severely damage natural gas power and appease environmentalists that don’t want the majority of us using these resources. The end product is high energy prices for the new year. Thanks Democrats!
they are just raising it to make more money..everything they noted is stuff that happens every year..greedy companies all owned by the same people anyway to keep you all working and paying to work as slaves..destroying the beautiful world we live on for ease and comfort...quit taking from the planet and living like a plague
