Oregon State

Guest
3d ago

Make the ENVIRONMENTALIST pay the BILL. They are responsible along with STATE OF OREGON for NOT allowing the TIMBER COMPANIES MANAGE THE TIMBER. The environmentalist burned more TREES and KILLED more WILDLIFE to save a owl. They to BURNED

Super Sarge
3d ago

Instead of working with the utilities, the state of Oregon is willing to sacrifice us to go green and eliminate multiple dams, eliminate coal power, severely damage natural gas power and appease environmentalists that don’t want the majority of us using these resources. The end product is high energy prices for the new year. Thanks Democrats!

Antonez Atchley
3d ago

they are just raising it to make more money..everything they noted is stuff that happens every year..greedy companies all owned by the same people anyway to keep you all working and paying to work as slaves..destroying the beautiful world we live on for ease and comfort...quit taking from the planet and living like a plague

kptv.com

PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Department of Energy Announces New Round of $12 Million in Grant Funding for Renewable Energy and Energy Resilience Projects

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy is now accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program. ODOE is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Pacific Power responds to wind storm power outages, expects more through tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Regional electricity utility Pacific Power says today it has crews in place getting ready for power outages related to windy weather today and tomorrow. Pacific Power’s says its meteorology team is monitoring a storm and its field personnel are preparing to respond to wind-related service interruptions for the storm which is forecast to linger across Oregon and Northern California through Thursday evening.
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 1/4/22 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Releases Statement Regarding Death of Steven Mainwaring

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Tuesday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Interstate 5 Is a Parking Lot. Use Congestion Pricing to Reduce Traffic and Pay for Public Transit.

Problem: Interstate 5 is a parking lot and TriMet is struggling. Idea: Use congestion pricing to reduce traffic and pay for better public transit. The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to build two megaprojects that the agency says would alleviate a major headache: traffic congestion. The price tags are dizzying: $1.45 billion to expand I-5 at the Rose Quarter, triple what was proposed in 2017; and the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, which engineers said in December would cost $5 billion to $7.5 billion, up 56% from previous estimates.
OREGON STATE
KGW

PGE approved for rate increase of roughly 7% on most customers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric has received the green light to raise its rates for electricity in 2023, according to the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The regulatory body cited increased costs for producing and purchasing energy heading into the new year. The commission said that PGE's expected costs...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
gamblingnews.com

Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023

But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
OREGON STATE
