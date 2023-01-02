Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
wchstv.com
Five transported from scene of Guyandotte structure fire with suspected smoke inhalation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Guyandotte early Sunday morning where multiple occupants were transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters arrived at a residence located in the 500 block Hagan Street about 3:20 a.m. to battle "heavy fire and smoke," according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Fire Department.
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed someone at gunpoint.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
WSAZ
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation regarding possible policy violations in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle released that information Friday night.
wchstv.com
Disturbance reported at Boone County detention center involving four teenage residents
JULIAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — An incident involving multiple teens held at a juvenile detention center in Boone County is under investigation after the county's sheriff said juveniles barricaded themselves in a room, created potential weapons and caused property damage. Four 17-year-old males took control of a room about 5...
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
wchstv.com
Records: Woman charged with murder in connection with Charleston stabbing; victim ID'd
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 9:20 a.m., 1/6/23. A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing Thursday night in Charleston, court records said. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston is accused of fatally stabbing Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston at a home in the...
wchstv.com
Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after semi hauling gravel tips over in Cabell
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken to the hospital in Cabell County Friday morning after a semi hauling gravel tipped over on its side. The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Route 2 (Ohio River Road), dispatchers said. The road was apparently...
wchstv.com
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to prison in shooting that killed woman, injured her 3-year-old
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her 3-year-old daughter was sentenced to prison Friday in Kanawha County. Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and five years for being a prohibited...
