Huntington, WV

Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Five transported from scene of Guyandotte structure fire with suspected smoke inhalation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Guyandotte early Sunday morning where multiple occupants were transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters arrived at a residence located in the 500 block Hagan Street about 3:20 a.m. to battle "heavy fire and smoke," according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
DANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV

