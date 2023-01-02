ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Summit, PA

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA

When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

LCTA adds 'Smart Pay' option for bus fare

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new year means new technology is rolling out at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority. This machine is called "Smart Pay," letting riders ditch the exact change and pay for their trip digitally. "We've been looking into it over the past few years, the technology itself...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Free New Year's Day dinner in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua hosted a free community dinner on Sunday. Folks could stop by and enjoy New Year's Day with a home-cooked meal. The church also delivered meals to people around the community who couldn't get out. This was the first sit-down dinner...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pope Benedict honored at University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton is honoring the late Pope Benedict the 16th. The Class of 2020 Gateway Sign at the university displays a white cross with a gold background. Those colors are worn by the pope during Christmas and Easter. The sign will be lit again...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

‘He’s just a really great kid’

A benefit will be held Jan. 8 at Potts Doggie Shop, 2428 Cherryville Road, Northampton, for Joey Groller, a Whitehall High School sophomore who is battling acute myeloid leukemia. Potts owner Mark Mazziotta is no stranger to fundraising. In fact, this will be the 20th time he’s run an event...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Wayne Memorial Hospital escorts first baby into 2023

It’s a boy! Brantley Burrows is the first baby of the New Year, born at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites. Brantley arrived on Monday, January 2, at 3:37 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 1.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length. His delighted parents are Anastasia Dunlap...
HONESDALE, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Narcan giveaway in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to United in Recovery, 43 million Americans are affected by substance abuse disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. "Any family, socioeconomic class, anybody," Loreen Comstock said. When someone is overdosing on opioids, minutes matter. Narcan has been proven to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. That's...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Looking back at December's weather

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The warmest day of the month of December was a record-breaking one. It was 58 degrees at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on the afternoon of the 30th. That broke the previous record set back in 1984 of 57 degrees. The coldest temperatures recorded for the month were on the night of the 23rd and the morning of the 24th, with lows of just 1 degree.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 36-year-old woman who’s been reported missing in Wilkes-Barre is begging the community for answers. Now, thanks to a local non-profit, billboards in Luzerne County are sharing their plea for help. “She’s had no social media contacts, just nothing. There’s nothing,” said Bonnie Long, who is Bryanna’s aunt. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
