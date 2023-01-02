Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
Taking advantage of the warm weather in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A warm sunny day is the last thing people expect in January; with temperatures reaching more than 50 degrees in parts of our area, it was a good day to be outside. "Never, this is totally out of the ordinary, but we will take it, accept...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA
When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
LCTA adds 'Smart Pay' option for bus fare
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new year means new technology is rolling out at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority. This machine is called "Smart Pay," letting riders ditch the exact change and pay for their trip digitally. "We've been looking into it over the past few years, the technology itself...
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
Free New Year's Day dinner in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua hosted a free community dinner on Sunday. Folks could stop by and enjoy New Year's Day with a home-cooked meal. The church also delivered meals to people around the community who couldn't get out. This was the first sit-down dinner...
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Pope Benedict honored at University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton is honoring the late Pope Benedict the 16th. The Class of 2020 Gateway Sign at the university displays a white cross with a gold background. Those colors are worn by the pope during Christmas and Easter. The sign will be lit again...
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
lvpnews.com
‘He’s just a really great kid’
A benefit will be held Jan. 8 at Potts Doggie Shop, 2428 Cherryville Road, Northampton, for Joey Groller, a Whitehall High School sophomore who is battling acute myeloid leukemia. Potts owner Mark Mazziotta is no stranger to fundraising. In fact, this will be the 20th time he’s run an event...
pikecountycourier.com
Wayne Memorial Hospital escorts first baby into 2023
It’s a boy! Brantley Burrows is the first baby of the New Year, born at Wayne Memorial Hospital’s New Beginnings Birthing Suites. Brantley arrived on Monday, January 2, at 3:37 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 1.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length. His delighted parents are Anastasia Dunlap...
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Narcan giveaway in Columbia County
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to United in Recovery, 43 million Americans are affected by substance abuse disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. "Any family, socioeconomic class, anybody," Loreen Comstock said. When someone is overdosing on opioids, minutes matter. Narcan has been proven to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. That's...
Looking back at December's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The warmest day of the month of December was a record-breaking one. It was 58 degrees at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on the afternoon of the 30th. That broke the previous record set back in 1984 of 57 degrees. The coldest temperatures recorded for the month were on the night of the 23rd and the morning of the 24th, with lows of just 1 degree.
New year, new regional police force for Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Freshly detailed police cruisers are coming soon to the Wyoming Valley that will be on duty for the communities of West Wyoming, Wyoming, Exeter, Exeter Township, and West Pittston as the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department begins Sunday, with more than a year in the making.
After ‘unauthorized’ woman rides school bus, Pa. district to give kids ID badges
Hanover Area School District students are getting ID badges as a result of an incident that occurred Tuesday when a 29-year-old woman got on a school bus to the high school, Superintendent Nathan Barrrett said. “It was a scary experience, watching the footage,” Barrett said. Hanover Twp. police arrested...
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 36-year-old woman who’s been reported missing in Wilkes-Barre is begging the community for answers. Now, thanks to a local non-profit, billboards in Luzerne County are sharing their plea for help. “She’s had no social media contacts, just nothing. There’s nothing,” said Bonnie Long, who is Bryanna’s aunt. […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0