Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui

More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
mauinow.com

Man on a mission to raise funds for mental health, completes 164 mile trek around Maui

A man on a mission to raise funds for mental health on Maui, successfully completed a walk around the perimeter of the Valley Isle. Chad Starr began his walk at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Over the course of seven days, Starr journeyed for 164 miles, raising awareness on youth suicide prevention, and sharing his message: “You are loved.”
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui community collects 1,870 gifts for keiki in need during holiday toy drive

Maui United Way, and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center with sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, held their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children in need on Maui. It’s been eight years since the two agencies joined forces and have been serving our community’s keiki with the help of generous donors.

