High bacteria count notification issued at Kailua Pier; brown water advisory in effect for part of Kohala Coast
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is notifying the public that the waters at two Big Island locations are being monitored for possible contamination. The Health Department is retesting waters at Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona after bacteria levels of 207 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. While the beach has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there is no known source of fecal contamination, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample taken during recent monitoring and has collected another.
Sentry’s Connected Communities Initiative results in Maui-Wisconsin brewery collab
Sentry Insurance’s Connected Communities serves to bridge relationships between Sentry’s hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and their home away from home here on Maui, by connecting similar organizations in both communities to exchange ideas and best practices. In 2022, the mayors from Stevens Point and Maui signed a...
Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui
More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water
HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
Man on a mission to raise funds for mental health, completes 164 mile trek around Maui
A man on a mission to raise funds for mental health on Maui, successfully completed a walk around the perimeter of the Valley Isle. Chad Starr began his walk at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Over the course of seven days, Starr journeyed for 164 miles, raising awareness on youth suicide prevention, and sharing his message: “You are loved.”
Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
Task Force: Hawaii Needs To Remove Thousands Of Cesspools Sooner Than Planned
Hawaii currently has an official goal to replace all of its cesspools with better sewage treatment systems that cause less harm to the local environment and public health by 2050. But with as many as 83,000 cesspools releasing some 53 million gallons of untreated sewage into the islands’ soil, streams...
4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,316 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,316 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,765. A Covid-19 'senior wave' is driving up hospitalizations. The statewide test positivity rate is...
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs
HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
6-year-old battling cancer travels to Hawaii to fulfill one wish: To plant 100 trees
HNN News Brief (Jan. 4, 2023) The deadline for the military's investigation into the Red Hill spill has been extended. With many hitting the gym to start 2023, here's some tips to keep your New Year's resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. If you're looking to get fit in 2023,...
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
Maui County Council is one member short
Eight out of nine Maui County Council members took the oath of office this week.
Maui community collects 1,870 gifts for keiki in need during holiday toy drive
Maui United Way, and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center with sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, held their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children in need on Maui. It’s been eight years since the two agencies joined forces and have been serving our community’s keiki with the help of generous donors.
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
