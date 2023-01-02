ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

mauinow.com

MEO Gala to recognize Rep. Kyle Yamashita

Maui Economic Opportunity’s 5th Annual Gala: A Nite At The Movies will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. Sponsorships still are available, with the deadline to register as a sponsor set for Monday, Jan. 16. The event is the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani receives $85,000 from OHA

Independent Hawaiian culture and language immersion school Ke Kula ʻO Piʻilani today announced a grant award totaling $85,000 that will support the Native Hawaiian community through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Community ‘Ohana Grant. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ healthy ‘ohana relationships...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge 2023 focuses on vaping prevention

The third ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge, which gets underway Jan. 9, focuses on the “anti-vape movement” with high and middle school students creating public awareness campaigns. There are three categories – slogan, poster/brochure and video – with middle (grades 6 to 8) and high school (grades...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi sees more out-of-state homebuyers; Canadians, Californians purchase on Maui

More out-of-state residents bought Hawaiʻi houses in the first three quarters of last year compared with the same time in previous years, according to a state report. The report showed about 25% of single-family homes from January to September of 2022 were bought by out-of-state residents. Of those, 23% of purchases were from the US Mainland and 2% were from international residents.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 04, 2023

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Jan. 04, 2023. May they rest in peace. Takako Fujimoto, 94, of Kahului, went home to Jesus on Dec. 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was a LPN at Maunalani and Maui Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1982 to baby-sit her granddaughter, provide caregiving for family members, and volunteer with the hospital auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed reading the Bible, singing hymnals, praying and watching her Biblical videos.
KAHULUI, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Mālama: Restoring Maui’s Olowalu Valley

Nestled on Mauna Kahālāwai on Maui is a hidden oasis. Native Hawaiian plants like the a‘ali‘i, a shrub with small green leaves and burgundy flowers, grow in a forest among naio, a false sandalwood, and alehe‘e, a tree with delicate and fragrant white flowers. Nearby, kalo (taro) sprout from a lo‘i (an irrigated terrace, especially for taro) alongside tubers of ‘uala (sweet potato). This is Kipuka Olowalu, a reserve committed to reviving the native ecosystems and biodiversity of Maui’s Olowalu Valley, which stretches from the mountains to the 1,000-acre reef below.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Video: Maui rings in 2023

Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting

*NOTE: This video and story contains graphic details and images. Update: (Jan. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.) Maui police released body camera footage Tuesday of a shooting last week in which an officer, responding to a suicidal man in Kahului, fatally shot the 29-year-old resident. Maui police have since identified the...
KAHULUI, HI

