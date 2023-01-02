ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old killed, 5 hurt in New Year’s Day rollover crash on I-55 near Harlem Avenue

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

COOK COUNTY, Ill — A 12-year-old Chicago girl was killed and five other people were hurt in an early morning New Year’s Day rollover crash on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2007 Blue GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on I-55 and attempted to change lanes due to wet pavement around 3:10 a.m. Troopers say the vehicle lost control, veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Man in critical condition after attack in Lakeview

Occupants inside the vehicle included the 39-year-old driver, a 32-year-old woman and four juveniles, ages 4, 6, 12 and 13.

All crash victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The 12-year-old girl was later pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

