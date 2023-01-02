ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway 11E in Washington County

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2Bz8_0k1Ik3g700

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Utility System has lifted the boil water advisory for locations south of Highway 11E.

That is the same side of the highway as West View School and Washington College Academy. Water service was restored in those areas on Friday.

Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery

Town officials say water samples indicate that no restrictions on use are necessary.

The boil water advisory remains in effect for locations north of Highway 11E, which regained service on Saturday . That includes the Bowmantown and Fall Branch communities.

Town officials are still encouraging customers to conserve water. On Monday evening, the town’s water tank level was at 27 feet. Community members are also asked to report any leaks observed in roadways and ditches by calling 753-1005.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for all Jonesborough water customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for all Jonesborough Utility System customers. According to town officials, the advisory was lifted after water samples indicated that no restrictions were needed. The boil water advisory was first issued as the town worked to restore service to thousands of customers following super cold […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City Police Department shops local for facelift

The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade. MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WISE COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN

Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Town of Jonesborough plans to upgrade water system

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough is looking at ways to improve its water system and Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that officials have been planning upgrades for a few years. Vest said last week’s water issues have only made the need for updates even more urgent. The upgrades they’ve made […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

$50K VCEDA grant assists Dickenson County IDA with feasibility study

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — A $50,000 VCEDA grant to assist the marketing and economic development of two properties located in Dickeson County was awarded to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) last week. According to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the grant will be used to hire an engineering firm for a […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
John M. Dabbs

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City woman swallows Xanax bars while in custody, WCSO reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is facing various drug charges after reportedly swallowing Xanax bars while being transported to a local detention center, police say. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), officers arrested and charged Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, of Johnson City, on Wednesday due […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

National Weather Service Blacksburg Top 5 Weather Events of 2022

The National Weather Service Blacksburg office, which serves Watauga and Ashe counties, has announced their Top 5 Weather Events of 2022. Two of the five were High Country related, the winter storm of January 16-17 and the recent record cold of December 23-26. The entire Top 5 list can be found below.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Toy ‘R’ Us in Johnson City being demolished

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A childhood stop for many throughout the Tri-Cities is coming down, photos taken by News Channel 11 crews shows. The location of the former Toys “R” Us store that served as a toy destination for a generation of Tri-Cities residents is being flattened to make way for a 7 Brew […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Park leaders excited for improvements coming to Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Improvements are coming to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, and some are already completed. The park is already celebrating the unveiling of its new deck at the Nature Center. “They put cedar on the inside and outside of our balcony in order to help enhance the balcony that we have at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Planning Commission to consider Snap-on plant expansion

ELIZABETHTON — The Snap-on Tools toolmaking factory in Elizabethton is preparing for a major expansion of the facility and will present the preliminary site plans to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for preliminary approval tonight. The site plan is for a 25,350-square-foot addition to the factory at 2195 State...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers

Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in …. Kingsport real estate market continues to bring in out of region buyers. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch...
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Strong storms bring down trees and lead to power outages Tuesday evening

Strong storms on Tuesday evening have led to downed trees and power lines in Watauga and Ashe counties. A number of trees were reported down in Watauga, as can be seen below from the WataugaOnline Twitter feed. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the area at 5:18 pm, which included that winds in excess of 40 mph were possible.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy