Boil water advisory lifted for those south of Highway 11E in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Utility System has lifted the boil water advisory for locations south of Highway 11E.

That is the same side of the highway as West View School and Washington College Academy. Water service was restored in those areas on Friday.

Town officials say water samples indicate that no restrictions on use are necessary.

The boil water advisory remains in effect for locations north of Highway 11E, which regained service on Saturday . That includes the Bowmantown and Fall Branch communities.

Town officials are still encouraging customers to conserve water. On Monday evening, the town’s water tank level was at 27 feet. Community members are also asked to report any leaks observed in roadways and ditches by calling 753-1005.

