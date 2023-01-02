ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC
WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man

The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
GASTONIA, NC

