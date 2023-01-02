Read full article on original website
WBTV
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have warrants to charge a Salisbury man following an incident of domestic violence. According to the report, Gregory Hunter fired shots at a home in the 200 block of E. Bank St. on Wednesday night just before 8:00 p.m. Hunter’s ex-girlfriend and her sister were in the house at the time.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Assault Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
Man charged with murder in parking lot shooting near Camp North End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. Police said Charles Jimmie Maxie, Jr.,...
Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
WBTV
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
WBTV
Police: 2 kids injured in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rock Hill, man charged
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police. Officers say they responded to a wreck around 1:25 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ogden Road involving a Toyota and Chevrolet. They say they found Adrian Latwan...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Steele Creek. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the 7-Eleven located at 9501 S. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage shows an individual enter...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a bank and an ATM Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a man experiencing a mental health crisis on...
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after being stopped at traffic checkpoint on New Year’s Eve
A Charlotte man faces felony charges after members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team found guns and drugs in a vehicle at a multi-agency checkpoint in Statesville on New Year’s Eve. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Cameron Alonzo Bacon, 20, of Deer...
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
WBTV
One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
qcnews.com
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
cn2.com
Collision Leaves One Dead After Police Say A Driver Crossed The Center Line
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one driver is dead after hitting another vehicle head on. According to police, they were dispatched to SC HWY 160 on Tuesday, January 3rd at 12:25 PM to a traffic accident involving a Ford Fusion that collided with a Honda Odyssey.
