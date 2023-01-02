It's only the first week of January, and already we have a contender for best new show of the year. ABC's "Will Trent" premiered on the third day of 2023, bringing Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel series to life for the first time. If you haven't caught the first two episodes yet, the series follows a detective for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who was abandoned at birth and grew up in the state's foster care system, giving him a unique perspective on his cases. So far, the critics agree that "Will Trent" is one of the most unique shows on TV, with Decider comparing it to an old-school, character-driven detective show in the vein of "Monk," "Psych," or "Rizzoli & Isles."

