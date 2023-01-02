Read full article on original website
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Yellowstone Fans Are Divided Over Jimmy's Season 5 Return
As Paramount's neo-Western-soap "Yellowstone" continues to ride rough-shod over its time-slot competition (per The Hollywood Reporter), fans were treated to the reappearance of former-meth-cook-turned-ranch-hand Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) in the Season 5 mid-season finale. With a backstory on the series showing Jimmy as a thief and drug dealer owing some...
Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
The Only Law & Order: SVU Character Who Appears In Every Episode
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is one of many shows in a massive crime-fighting universe that includes all of the "Law & Order" series. In addition to the "Law & Order" franchise, many other shows are connected and take place in the same reality. Some of the other series include "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," "Conviction," and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
Who Plays Alexander Kittle On Chicago Med?
The Season 8 episode of "Chicago Med," "A Little Change Might Do You Some Good," follows Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) as he encounters Martha Kittle (Laura Gardner) and her developmentally disabled grandson, Alexander, at the hospital. Martha is already dying, and as a result, she doesn't want to fix her broken hip in surgery. She's also Alexander's only caretaker.
Why Michael From Will Trent Looks So Familiar
It's only the first week of January, and already we have a contender for best new show of the year. ABC's "Will Trent" premiered on the third day of 2023, bringing Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel series to life for the first time. If you haven't caught the first two episodes yet, the series follows a detective for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who was abandoned at birth and grew up in the state's foster care system, giving him a unique perspective on his cases. So far, the critics agree that "Will Trent" is one of the most unique shows on TV, with Decider comparing it to an old-school, character-driven detective show in the vein of "Monk," "Psych," or "Rizzoli & Isles."
Why Detective Borkowski From Chicago P.D. Looks So Familiar
"Chicago P.D." season 10, episode 10, introduces fans to another detestable villain in the form of Detective Borkowski (Tom Lipinski). A former friend of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Borkowski enters the scene in "This Job" and quickly establishes himself as an evil man, breaking nearly every rule in the book as he violently conducts his work.
Stephen Amell's Green Arrow Will Don His Hood One Last Time In The Final Season Of The Flash
When The CW came out with a little show called "Arrow," no one could have imagined just how far it would go. It wasn't the first time the network dabbled with superheroes, and "Arrow" felt like a continuation of what had been accomplished before. It followed a young, attractive Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) who would eventually take on various mantles as the protector of Star City, eventually settling on Green Arrow.
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
Why The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Claimed To Be The Kominsky Method's Showrunner
When "The Bear" premiered last summer on Hulu, it was a fast hit for the streaming service and still boasts an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes. "The Bear" is also a contender in the upcoming awards season, having earned two Golden Globe nominations, including one for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy (via IMDb). Despite the show being labeled a comedy, it's an anxiety-inducing watch — the seemingly breezy 30-minute runtime acts more like a pressure cooker inside the walls of the Chicago sandwich shop.
The Aaron Line In The Rookie Season 5 That Fans Can't Stop Talking About
Patrolling its police-drama beat on ABC since 2018, "The Rookie" started its network run featuring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Average 40-something guy Nolan helps thwart a bank heist and, as a result, ends up making a hasty move to Los Angeles followed by a late-in-life decision to join the L.A.P.D. As part of a new class of rookie cops fresh out of the department's training academy, the show chronicles Nolan's dogged attempts to keep up with the much younger recruits and officers as they fight the good fight battling crime on the mean streets in the City of Angels.
Natasha Lyonne Has Your Number In The Trailer For Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face
Right on the heels of Rian Johnson's latest mystery flick, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," comes another investigative tale: "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne and a slew of other big names who can be seen in a brand-new trailer from Peacock. "What started as a discussion over steak frites...
Why Did Mark Sheppard Leave Supernatural?
"Supernatural" had a long and notable run, reaching an impressive 15 seasons before finally concluding in 2020. While the show centered on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), "Supernatural" had a wide array of recurring characters throughout its run. Given the nature of the show, these characters could serve to help the brothers or as antagonists. But one of the biggest examples of a character who could serve as both depending on the needs of the story is none other than Crowley (Mark Sheppard).
Breaking Bad And Mad Men Showed Branden Jacobs-Jenkins How Kindred Could Be Adapted
When it comes to Hulu's adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel "Kindred," perhaps the last points of comparison for viewers would be "Breaking Bad" or "Mad Men." Butler's genre-bending book and its adaptation of the same name both revolve around a woman named Dana (Mallori Johnson), who finds herself able to travel back in time to a slave plantation in the Antebellum. There, she meets her ancestors and faces horrifying choices that will shape the present. Additional cast members include Kevin Franklin, Thomas Weylin, and more. The series would, on the surface, seem to have little in common with the drug drama of "Breaking Bad" or the corporate malaise of "Mad Men."
Whatever Happened To Todd From That '70s Show?
Todd (Christopher Masterson) appeared in two episodes in season 4 of "That '70s Show" — "Leo Loves Kitty" and "Jackie's Cheese Squeeze." But he was a vital part of the plot, as Jackie (Mila Kunis) kissing Todd was one of the final nails in the coffin of Jackie and Kelso's relationship that ultimately ended in the season 4 finale. Masterson is probably best known for his role as older brother Francis on "Malcolm in the Middle."
Even Yellowstone Franchise Cast Members Are Struggling To Keep Track Of The Dutton Family Tree
The Dutton family has gone through some expansions over the last few years. The flagship series "Yellowstone" started everything and became a ratings juggernaut for Paramount Network when it premiered in 2018. With that kind of success, it only makes sense for Paramount to try to capitalize on the format, and we now have multiple spin-offs based on the ever-dramatic Dutton household.
What The Cast Of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Should Really Look Like
In late September, Ryan Murphy's new horror series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" took over Netflix, breaking the streaming service's record as the most-watched series debut ever, raking in over 196 million watch hours from subscribers in its first week. Propelled by Evan Peters as Dahmer, who went all in on his performance of the ruthless serial killer, "Monster" is one of the most pragmatic true crime series that Netflix has ever made.
How That '70s Show Filmed Its Iconic 360 Shots
The 360 degree scenes in "That '70s Show" became a signature of the show. It was particularly unusual for a multi-camera sitcom, as those types of shows generally don't use sets with four walls because one has to be cut out for the audience. The famous scenes were usually — but not always — used for scenes in which the characters are implied to be smoking. The technique became so popular that, in the final season, it was used for the opening credits, featuring all of the main characters in the circle.
The Big Bang Theory Creator Chuck Lorre Struggled To Land The Tone Of The Show Because Of Two And A Half Men
While "The Big Bang Theory" features some jokes that lean toward the naughtier side of the spectrum, the nerdy sitcom is tame compared to "Two and a Half Men." In fact, the only thing both shows really have in common is that they're both comedies that originated from the mind of Chuck Lorre.
