‘What’s Happening’ on the first weekend of 2023 in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are just a few days into 2023. Hopefully, everyone is keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Now, if one of them involves having fun this year, there’s certainly no shortage of it happening this weekend. Guided Tours at Fort Fisher: Saturday,...
Wilmington program lets you earn money beyond paycheck
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Getting a new job can be tough, a Wilmington organization not only helps people land a new career but they pay you for keeping it. Step Up Wilmington offers people resources and training from professionals on staff with decades of experience. Those accepted into the...
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
Good Friends Luncheon raises nearly $73,000 for New Hanover County residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special luncheon held last month in Wilmington helped to raise almost $73,000 for those in need in New Hanover County. Costumed Santas, including WWAY anchors Jeff Rivenbark and Matt Bennett, took part in the event, singing Christmas carols as attendees made their way into the convention center.
Topsail High School Junior wins NC Art Education Flag Design contest
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A junior at Topsail High School is the grand prize winner in the NC Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag Design contest. Cecilia Dahl’s flag design will represent the state of North Carolina at the National Art Education Association Conference this March in San Antonio, Texas.
Wilmington hosting 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is welcoming the 50th annual ‘Be the Best’ Baseball and Softball Convention to the convention center later this month. This is the first time Wilmington is the host city for the convention. The event is scheduled for January 13th through 15th and...
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
Households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Applications are now open for all households who need help heating their home this winter. People can now apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program. For more details, click here.
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
UNCW Department of Theatre receives award recognizing excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Department of Theatre is the recipient of the 2022 North Carolina Theatre Conference College/University Award. The award is in recognition of its outstanding academic programs, excellent productions, mentoring of students, and community engagement. The department, founded in 2005 by Dr. Paul Castagno, is...
Cape Fear Middle School teacher named Beginning Teacher of the Year award finalist
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County Schools Teacher of Promise is a finalist for the NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. Kbira Filali, a multilingual learning teacher at Cape Fear Middle School, has been selected as a finalist by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, which supports teachers and impacts students with high-quality professional development.
Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
Patients and health workers evacuated from Wilmington Health complex following incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients inside a Wilmington medical complex were rushed out of after a man allegedly attacked a delivery driver, then went inside the building. Susan Kaczynski was in an examining room for a routine dermatology appointment, waiting for the doctor Wednesday afternoon. “And all of a...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
Construction begins on River Road Park pier damaged during Hurricane Isaias
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction is underway to repair the pier at River Road Park. Crews say the pier was damaged during Hurricane Isaias. For safety reasons, there will be no public ramp access during this time. Completion is expected around mid-summer.
Event planned at UNCW to discuss Jan. 6 and 1898 Coup d’État
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A press conference was held on Wednesday at the 1898 Memorial ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection. The National Black Leadership Caucus invited the public to a discussion with a panelist who will compare the events that unfolded on January 6th to the 1898 Insurrection.
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Wrightsville Beach begins online sale of hang tags, tax decals
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Tax decals and residential hang tags for Wrightsville Beach are now available for purchase. They’re only being sold online for now, with in-person sales beginning February 1st. To purchase a tax decal or hang tag, click HERE. Those purchased online will be available...
