New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington program lets you earn money beyond paycheck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Getting a new job can be tough, a Wilmington organization not only helps people land a new career but they pay you for keeping it. Step Up Wilmington offers people resources and training from professionals on staff with decades of experience. Those accepted into the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Topsail High School Junior wins NC Art Education Flag Design contest

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A junior at Topsail High School is the grand prize winner in the NC Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag Design contest. Cecilia Dahl’s flag design will represent the state of North Carolina at the National Art Education Association Conference this March in San Antonio, Texas.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WITN

Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Applications are now open for all households who need help heating their home this winter. People can now apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program. For more details, click here.
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW Department of Theatre receives award recognizing excellence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Department of Theatre is the recipient of the 2022 North Carolina Theatre Conference College/University Award. The award is in recognition of its outstanding academic programs, excellent productions, mentoring of students, and community engagement. The department, founded in 2005 by Dr. Paul Castagno, is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Middle School teacher named Beginning Teacher of the Year award finalist

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County Schools Teacher of Promise is a finalist for the NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. Kbira Filali, a multilingual learning teacher at Cape Fear Middle School, has been selected as a finalist by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, which supports teachers and impacts students with high-quality professional development.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week. A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE. Interested participants should meet in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Event planned at UNCW to discuss Jan. 6 and 1898 Coup d’État

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A press conference was held on Wednesday at the 1898 Memorial ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection. The National Black Leadership Caucus invited the public to a discussion with a panelist who will compare the events that unfolded on January 6th to the 1898 Insurrection.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach begins online sale of hang tags, tax decals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Tax decals and residential hang tags for Wrightsville Beach are now available for purchase. They’re only being sold online for now, with in-person sales beginning February 1st. To purchase a tax decal or hang tag, click HERE. Those purchased online will be available...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC

