ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Drastic Playoff Change Rumor

During an appearance on "First Take" this Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered an update on the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night. Schefter said it's unlikely the NFL resumes the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. If that's the case, it'll affect seeding in the AFC. Then, Schefter unveiled an...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Executive Doubles Down On His Monday Night Claim

Troy Vincent denied ESPN's report that the NFL gave the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup window before planning to resume Monday night's game. Via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the executive VP of football operations repeated that claim Wednesday. He insisted the NFL was only considering Damar Hamlin's health after the safety collapsed on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

CJ’s Washington III hits game-winner at buzzer over Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Warriors tied the game with 20 seconds left, Chaminade Julienne’s George Washington III hit a three pointer right at the buzzer for the 64-61 game-winner over Wayne to end the night with 39 points on Tuesday and keep the Eagles undefeated. Washington, a University of Michigan commit, is leading […]
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
kalb.com

LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
708K+
Followers
89K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy