FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Albany’s South End Grocery offers new discount program
The new South End Grocery store that opened late December in Albany is now offering a discount program. The discount program is good for people who live around the store. Anyone from the South End with a 12202 zip code gets a 25% discount. Anyone from downtown with 12207 zip code gets 20% off.
New ‘Baby Café’ in Albany brings pregnant, nursing parents together
There’s now a place in Albany where new moms can get professional breastfeeding and lactation support – all for free. St. Peter’s Health Partners opened its “Baby Cafe” in the Albany Housing Authority on South Pearl Street. It’s a place where pregnant and nursing moms...
Heating assistance applications up in Berkshire County
With inflation, combined with the rise in utility costs, people in the Berkshires are going into panic mode. That’s what Tammy Biagini, the director of the county’s low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. She went on to say the...
New program aims to boost Albany’s small businesses
A new program aims to help small businesses in Albany. The Small Business Vitality Assistance Program will invest $750,000 in Albany entrepreneurs and businesses. The money was made possible by the city of Albany’s $80 million American Rescue Plan Act Award. Businesses can qualify for up to $15,000 worth...
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing cab in Albany
A man in Albany called for a taxi to Saratoga, but punched the driver and stole the cab, said police. It happened Wednesday night, just before 11 p.m., near New Scotland Avenue and North Allen Street. William Bogdanowicz punched the driver in the face several times, forced her out of...
Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing
Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
Ballston Spa Aldi reopens after upgrades
The newly renovated Aldi in Ballston Spa is reopening after some renovation. The store on Doubleday Avenue is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores. The remodeled store has a larger fresh and convenient food selection with open ceilings and natural light. It will now be...
New $500k grant to help restore Cohoes Music Hall
A new grant will help restore the historic Cohoes Music Hall. The $500,000 grant will restore the music hall and visitors center building – including portions of the decorative roof. The city says when it rains, water seeps inside, damaging the painted ceiling and walls. This new money will...
Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion
Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
We Salute You: Robert B. Cross Jr.
Please join us in saluting Marine Sergeant Robert B. Cross Jr. of Lexington, NY. He now lives in Niskayuna. He served four years active duty and two years reserve duty in the Marines. That includes time in the United States, Japan, and Lebanon. He was also part of the security...
Search for missing Schenectady teen nears six-week mark
The new year hasn’t dampened the search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. It’s been about six weeks since the Schenectady teen went missing on Nov. 25. One dedicated searcher was back on the water Thursday. Larry Andrews has been determined to end the family’s misery — or...
Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant
An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
New Berkshire County DA wants to bring wife as co-worker
A new district attorney is taking office Wednesday in Berkshire County. After securing a win in the primary over current District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Timothy Shugrue hopes to bring a special co-worker with him in his new position – his wife. Shugrue asked ethics officials if it was alright...
State lawmakers return to Albany for new legislative session
State lawmakers are back in Albany for the start of the legislative session. This is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first year as elected governor – and lawmakers have a busy agenda for the year ahead. Two of the big topics are housing and bail reform. Hochul promised to focus...
Niskayuna woman charged in road rage incident on I-90
A woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Kiara Myrick, 24, from Niskayuna damaged a car window and caused injury to another driver in a road rage incident on I-90 near Exit 2 on Wednesday, said state police. Troopers said that the victim was treated on scene...
Man sentenced to 25 years in Rensselaer County rape
A Troy man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years behind bars for rape. Tyrell O’Neill was sentenced in Rensselaer County Court. He was found guilty in June 2022 of forcing himself on a woman. The victim told the jury O’Neill put pressure on her throat until she passed out....
Albany water main break repaired after causing big mess
A water main break in Albany had to be repaired. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Allen Street, Pine Street and Cortland Street. Four houses were affected, and the water was shut off, says the water department, who adds there won’t be a boil water advisory.
Bail revoked for suspect in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
A judge revoked bail set for the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of the Walmart in Queensbury. Adrian Simental was arraigned on new charges Wednesday in connection with the shooting, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. He is now also charged with...
