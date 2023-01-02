Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic
When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.
NBC Sports
How prospects Bystedt, Gaudreau have fared at World Juniors
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have two prospects...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Avoids arbitration with Boston
Devers signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's a nice raise for Devers, who made $11.2 million in 2022. The third baseman agreeing to a deal now does not preclude him signing a long-term contract extension with Boston, although at last check the two sides were reportedly far apart on an agreement. Devers -- who is coming off back-to-back All-Star Game appearances -- is currently slated to hit free agency next offseason.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Decisions Looming for the Penguins
Decisions will need to be made for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the blue line and in net.
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and Mavericks. Dallas is a rare home underdog.
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011
While these NHL Power Rankings do weigh things like wins, losses, and a slew of statistics, they also take vibes into consideration. And because of the vibes surrounding the team, the Buffalo Sabres are rapidly rising in these rankings. Since the start of December, Buffalo has been one of the...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Junior Fernandez: On the move again
Fernandez was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Yankees on Thursday. Since September, Fernandez has gone from the Cardinals to the Pirates to the Yankees and now to the Blue Jays via the waiver process. It's easy to see the appeal in taking a shot on Fernandez's big arm, but it's been a few years since the 25-year-old has had consistent success at the major- or minor-league level.
CBS Sports
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh, cash to Spurs to open up roster spot, per report
The Boston Celtics have made a move, albeit a minor one. The team is trading reserve center Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Spurs plan to waive Vonleh as well as veteran Gorgui Dieng, per the report. The move is...
Comments / 0