“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
2025 Four-Star CB Jett White decommits from USC
Orange (CA) High four-star cornerback Jett White announced his decommitment from USC Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder had been committed to the Trojans since September 2021. White sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. After countless hours of praying , talking to my dad , and family, I...
Jett White, nation's No. 4 cornerback in 2025, decommits from USC Trojans
Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Texas A&M loses another former 5-star to the portal | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Blair Angulo discusses whether or not it is time for Jimbo Fisher to hit the panic button as they lose DL Anthony Lucas to the portal.
Lincoln Riley fields only 3 questions from reporters after stunning Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
The USC Trojans had a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl, and everything seemed to be pointing to a bowl victory in Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. By the time the clock hit triple zero, Tulane had escaped with a 46-45 victory...
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
