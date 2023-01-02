ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 6

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
SheKnows

The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy