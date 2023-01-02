Read full article on original website
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
FOX Carolina
‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
FOX Carolina
‘Safe to consume’: City of Asheville lifts boil water advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville announced that water has been restored in the western Buncombe County service area and the boil water advisory for this area will be lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the officials, all City of Asheville’s water department service areas are no longer...
North Carolina Chronicle
Manheimer addresses county board on water outages
The passive voice was employed by Mayor Esther Manheimer as she fielded questions from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners regarding the city’s recent water outages. Describing the chain of events that led to tens of thousands of residents being without water during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season — some for more than a week — Manheimer said “decisions were made” about how to handle a breakdown at the city’s Mills River water treatment plants.
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Group of people kayak intense flood waters at Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of people took on Wednesday’s intense rain that caused flooding throughout Greenville, including Falls Park,. Jan. 4 was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms brought flooding and damage to the Upstate. Dayton Pedrick and his group went to...
FOX Carolina
2 people trapped in minivan rescued from flood waters, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said two people were trapped in flooding and rescued by fire crews Wednesday morning. According to city officials, two people were in a minivan on Halton Road and Haywood Road and had to be rescued by the Greenville City Fire Department.
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
erienewsnow.com
3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
FOX Carolina
Upstate health clinic reopens after water pipe burst
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This time last week, staff members at Carolina Family Services, a health clinic in Greenville, were cleaning out their office after freezing temperatures resulted in a pipe burst. This caused flooding throughout the entire office building, which ultimately forced the clinic to close the doors.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
FOX Carolina
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train. According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened. This situation...
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
