Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season
Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
Illinois WR, team's second-leading receiver in 2022, hits transfer portal
A member of Illinois’ wide receiver room is heading for the transfer portal as of Wednesday. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Brian Hightower is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class for Miami (FL), Hightower transferred to Illinois and spent 3 seasons with the Illini.
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
Panic meter for Illinois basketball?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Mike LaTulip discuss how panicked Illinois fans should be about the Illinois basketball team after a 9-5 (0-3 Big Ten) start.
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Storm damage wrecks Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s tornado tore through many areas in Maroa. Illinois Department of Transportation workers spent half the day picking up farm wreckage on U.S. 51. People in the area said the storm was nothing they’ve ever seen or heard before. “I really didn’t hear...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Former Lifescape CEO Carol Green dies
DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Lifescape Community Services announced Wednesday that its former executive director and CEO, Carol Green, has died. According to Lifescape, Green died Friday, December 30th. She served for 20 years from 1995 until she retired in 2016. Under her leadership, Lifescape expanded its programs for older adults and renovated its service facilities. […]
Champaign dispensary makes changes after child marijuana edible hospitalizations soar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation’s consumption of recreational marijuana increases, health experts are calling for people to watch their little ones to prevent them from consuming edibles. Those marijuana-infused snacks are catching the eyes of a younger crowd and experts said they’re landing more of them in the hospital. “Obviously children, especially in […]
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
DPS 61 still recommending masks for students, staff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities. According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are...
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Kids Eat Free (and Cheap) In Champaign-Urbana
Where kids can eat for free or cheap in Champaign-Urbana. Dining out with your family can be fun and frugal with our area Kids Eat Free and Cheap Kids Meal Deal Roundup. Taking your kids out to eat poses its challenges, but spending a fortune doesn’t have to be one of them. Several places in the Champaign-Urbana area offer kids-eat-free (or cheap) specials.
Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
