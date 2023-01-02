Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: 10 burning questions as the Nittany Lions head into the offseason
James Franklin’s message about alignment seems to have struck a chord. Penn State has its ducks in a row. Literally, it has just 1, transfer CB Storm Duck. But silly asides aside, the program stands poised to finally break through and gain a College Football Playoff spot for the first time.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DL announces entry into NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 years in State College. Mulbah will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020. He played in 19 games across the past 2 seasons, primarily focusing on special teams in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford, CJ Stroud earn impressive PFF passing grades for efforts during bowl season
Sean Clifford and C.J. Stroud were on fire during their bowl games. Clifford led Penn State to a Rose Bowl win and Stroud had a solid showing during the Peach Bowl. Clifford ended his Penn State career with a 279 yard passing and 2 touchdown performance. Stroud did everything he could against Georgia with 384 yards passing and 4 scores.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford, James Franklin react to emotional Rose Bowl win in QBs final game
Sean Clifford capped his Penn State career Monday night with a Rose Bowl appearance. For one of the all-time leaders for the Nittany Lions, that game could not have gone much better. Clifford was named the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl while going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and 2...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin highlights how much Rose Bowl victory means to Penn State football
James Franklin coached Penn State to a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Franklin discussed what the win means for the football program as a whole at the post game presser. Franklin knows that it was also the 100-year anniversary of Penn State’s Rose Bowl game...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar shares insight on emotional moment with Sean Clifford during Rose Bowl win
Drew Allar is officially stepping into the spotlight as Penn State’s quarterback of the future. Following the Rose Bowl, the former 5-star prospect should be the starting QB for the Nittany Lions in 2023. In Monday’s Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford started — and shined — in one final start...
Comments / 0