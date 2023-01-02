ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn State DL announces entry into NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after 3 years in State College. Mulbah will have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020. He played in 19 games across the past 2 seasons, primarily focusing on special teams in 2022.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Drew Allar shares insight on emotional moment with Sean Clifford during Rose Bowl win

Drew Allar is officially stepping into the spotlight as Penn State’s quarterback of the future. Following the Rose Bowl, the former 5-star prospect should be the starting QB for the Nittany Lions in 2023. In Monday’s Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford started — and shined — in one final start...

