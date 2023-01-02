ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kevin Stefanski sees ‘real dangerous’ possibilities for offense with Deshaun Watson, excited for meaningful finale vs. Steelers

By Scott Petrak
brownszone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season

We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Iowan

Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders

Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWS10 ABC

Todd Sibley talks former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin's, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts

The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy