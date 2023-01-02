Kevin Stefanski sees ‘real dangerous’ possibilities for offense with Deshaun Watson, excited for meaningful finale vs. Steelers

Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
Yardbarker
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Daily Iowan
Baker Mayfield Leads The Rams Win Against The Raiders
Football is a sport that never ceases to amaze us, and it has produced yet another surprise recently. Namely, Baker Mayfield has had a completely unforgettable debut with the Los Angeles Rams, as he led his team to a stunning win against the Las Vegas Raiders. No one quite expected...
Latest Bills, Patriots injury reports
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots both released their Thursday injury reports. The two teams play their regular season finale at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday.
Todd Sibley talks former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health continues to improve, following his collapse on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Former UAlbany and University of Pittsburgh running back Todd Sibley, a former teammate of Hamlin's, says he is finally feels a sense of relief after receiving the positive update on Thursday.
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program are reportedly being hit with NCAA violations following an investigation into their conduct.
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
'Praying for Damar Hamlin': Cleveland Browns offer thoughts and prayers after Hamlin collapses on field in Cincinnati
CLEVELAND — Prayers have been pouring in from across the country after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. It all comes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently in critical condition,...
Tomlin Notes-injuries, DeShaun, rookies Leal & Robinson
Injury news for the Steelers this week, plus thoughts on facing a new Browns QB and what he thinks of rookies DeMarvin Leal and Mark Robinson
