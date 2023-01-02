Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Farmers’ winter markets kick off Jan. 7
The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market isn’t on the square on Saturdays this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get some locally grown goodness during the winter months. Several market vendors will set up at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center (945 S. College...
KHBS
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
Get an idea of the future of real estate in NWA
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking ahead in 2023, an economist at the University of Arkansas said the housing market in Northwest Arkansas tightens anytime a large corporation brings in thousands of new jobs. In October, Tyson Foods announce the relocation of its corporate employees to Springdale. Researcher economist for the University of Arkansas, Jeff Cooperstein, […]
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
talkbusiness.net
Graham family donates to UA’s Anthony Timberlands Center
Tim and Beverly Graham of Springdale and their family have donated $300,000 toward the construction of the $33.5 million Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas. The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center is under construction in south Fayetteville with an anticipated completion date of fall 2024....
fayettevilleflyer.com
NWA MLK Council to host recommitment celebration Jan. 14
The NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council will host its 27th annual recommitment celebration at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Fayetteville Public Library. The event will include an awards presentation for the council’s Salute to Greatness Award Recipients, scholarship awards, food, entertainment, and a conversation with professor, philosopher, actor, and activist, Dr. Cornel West.
talkbusiness.net
Corporate sale, controversial demolition part of top Fort Smith metro news in 2022
The $435 million sale of Van Buren-based USA Truck to a company based in Germany, and Fort Smith voter approval of a tax extension package valued at more than $210 million were some of the key news in the metro during 2022. Following are the top five stories, followed by...
fayettevilleflyer.com
‘Tootsie’ coming to Walton Arts Center Jan. 17
A Tony Award-winning musical is coming to town later this month. Tootsie, a new musical based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, is coming to Walton Arts Center Jan. 17-22. The show is considered a “a love letter to the ups and downs of a career in theater.”
A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now
As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
kuaf.com
Seeing and Hearing Fayetteville History through Andrew Kilgore's Photographs and KUAF
KUAF is proud to partner with Walton Arts Center on the retrospective exhibition 100 Photographs by Andrew Kilgore. From his entry in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Andrew Wilson Kilgore is a Fayetteville photographer best known for his arresting black-and-white portraits, primarily of fellow Arkansans set against a plain backdrop. By his own estimation, Kilgore photographed more than 30,000 people in Arkansas between early 1971 and late 2011.
fayettevilleflyer.com
College Avenue redesign includes medians from North Street to the mall
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago. The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs. The work, which began in...
Tips from Arkansas first responders on avoiding house fires in winter
ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
waldronnews.com
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
KHBS
LIHEAP energy assistance enrollment opening today for some
FORT SMITH, Ark. — For those in need of energy assistance, the winter LIHEAP program is beginning to take applications very soon. For residents in Crawford and Sebastian counties, applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. For the rest of the 40/29 viewing area, applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Jan. 9.
Fort Smith police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced they are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Jan. 4. Ferris Thweatt is described by police as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ferris was reportedly last...
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
