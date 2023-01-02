Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
CFY presents Free Family Friday Virtual Paint Night
(Gettysburg, PA) Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE Family Friday Virtual Paint Night on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place virtually by way of Zoom. This Family Friday event is a part of a series of quarterly events held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events are always alcohol-free and cost-free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America’s communities.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” film starring Lee Majors will shoot in Gettysburg
“A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4 in Gettysburg. The feature-length film, based on a book of the same title by Craig Rupp, is a story of a young woman who moves to Gettysburg to get away from her family. But the family then comes to Gettysburg, seeking resolution, and through the magic that is created when a small, historic, and healing community full of great townspeople comes together, the family is…well you’ll just have to see the film!
Here’s when the new Beyond the Battle Museum will open in Gettysburg
The Adams County Historical Society has announced the opening dates for its grand opening weekend for its new museum, Beyond the Battle Museum. The grand opening weekend will take place on April 15 and 16. Beyond the Battle Museum will be part of the Adams County Historical Society’s new 29,000-square-foot...
Cultural Arts Calendar – January 2023
Dear Gettysburg Connection readers, It is our pleasure to introduce you to Gail Jones, who has volunteered to share with us a monthly roundup of some of the many musical, theatrical, and visual arts events that can be found in our community. Gail’s goal is to remind us of the offerings in this culture-rich community and encourage us all to get out and support them. Welcome Gail and thank you!
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Few things beat a relaxing, filling weekend brunch out. Lancaster has a fair share of trendy spots pinned down all across the county. Here are three eateries serving up delicious foods during the weekend.
Your guide to the 2023 Pa. Farm Show: Parking, food, goat yoga – but no baby chicks
The countdown is on for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The January tradition is Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and also gives everyone an opportunity to break new year’s resolutions (fried cheese cube, anyone?), learn more about the state’s vast agricultural industry and pet baby animals.
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
The best deal in town? It’s your local library.
It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs, and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of ZERO?
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling
Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Obituary: Timothy K. Bollinger
Timothy K. Bollinger, 70, of Gettysburg, PA, died Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Tim was born September 25, 1952 to Kathryn (Kay) and Charles (Jake) Bollinger and was a life-long Gettysburg resident. He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School. In his early careers Tim worked...
echo-pilot.com
View Susquehanna River ice from lofty Enola Low Grade Rail Trail, 140-foot high trestle
The Enola Low Grade Rail Trail offers an elevated view of Susquehanna River ice and plenty of spacious views of the York County shoreline while biking or strolling or along the cliffs of the Lancaster County shore. The river-facing portion of the trail runs just over six miles...
Obituary: MaryAnna Martin
MaryAnna Virgnia Baker Martin, 84, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born September 7, 1938 in Gettysburg she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Bowmaster) Baker. Ms. Martin worked as an executive secretary at various places throughout her...
Obituary: Doris Jean O’Roark
Doris Jean OâRoark of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully at her home in the loving arms of family on Dec. 28th, 2022. She was born December 1st, 1946 in Harrisonburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Velma K. Woodward and James F. Cline Sr. She...
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
Green Gettysburg Book Club Begins Its Third Year
Next Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, the Green Gettysburg Book Club will begin its third year, meeting weekly online to discuss books on environmental issues and explore solutions to both local and global environmental problems. From the beginning, the club has focused on the specifics of climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, water quality, land use and other environmental issues but also on the social, economic and psychological factors that promote denial of these problems.
Hundreds of rare Star Wars figures to be auctioned off in Lancaster County
DENVER, Pa. — A collection of rare, high-condition "Star Wars" toys is going up for auction in Pennsylvania. More than 400 figures, still in the original Kenner factory shipping boxes, will be auctioned off to bidders worldwide by Morphy Auctions on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The original owner of the...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0