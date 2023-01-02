(Gettysburg, PA) Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE Family Friday Virtual Paint Night on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place virtually by way of Zoom. This Family Friday event is a part of a series of quarterly events held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events are always alcohol-free and cost-free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America’s communities.

