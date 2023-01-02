ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

CFY presents Free Family Friday Virtual Paint Night

(Gettysburg, PA) Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE Family Friday Virtual Paint Night on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place virtually by way of Zoom. This Family Friday event is a part of a series of quarterly events held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events are always alcohol-free and cost-free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America’s communities.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

“A Gettysburg Christmas” film starring Lee Majors will shoot in Gettysburg

“A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4 in Gettysburg. The feature-length film, based on a book of the same title by Craig Rupp, is a story of a young woman who moves to Gettysburg to get away from her family. But the family then comes to Gettysburg, seeking resolution, and through the magic that is created when a small, historic, and healing community full of great townspeople comes together, the family is…well you’ll just have to see the film!
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Cultural Arts Calendar – January 2023

Dear Gettysburg Connection readers, It is our pleasure to introduce you to Gail Jones, who has volunteered to share with us a monthly roundup of some of the many musical, theatrical, and visual arts events that can be found in our community. Gail’s goal is to remind us of the offerings in this culture-rich community and encourage us all to get out and support them. Welcome Gail and thank you!
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

The best deal in town? It’s your local library.

It is my privilege to serve as the current president of the Adams County Library System Board of Trustees. Like many residents of Adams County, I got my first library card as a small child and have enjoyed the library’s materials, programs, and services my whole life. Where else can you borrow the current best seller, read popular magazines, watch DVDs of first-run movies and current TV shows, get expert advice on using computer and phone technologies, plus enjoy educational and informational programs all for the amazing cost of ZERO?
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling

Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Timothy K. Bollinger

Timothy K. Bollinger, 70, of Gettysburg, PA, died Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Tim was born September 25, 1952 to Kathryn (Kay) and Charles (Jake) Bollinger and was a life-long Gettysburg resident. He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School. In his early careers Tim worked...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: MaryAnna Martin

MaryAnna Virgnia Baker Martin, 84, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born September 7, 1938 in Gettysburg she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Bowmaster) Baker. Ms. Martin worked as an executive secretary at various places throughout her...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Doris Jean O’Roark

Doris Jean OâRoark of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully at her home in the loving arms of family on Dec. 28th, 2022. She was born December 1st, 1946 in Harrisonburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Velma K. Woodward and James F. Cline Sr. She...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Green Gettysburg Book Club Begins Its Third Year

Next Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, the Green Gettysburg Book Club will begin its third year, meeting weekly online to discuss books on environmental issues and explore solutions to both local and global environmental problems. From the beginning, the club has focused on the specifics of climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, water quality, land use and other environmental issues but also on the social, economic and psychological factors that promote denial of these problems.
GETTYSBURG, PA
