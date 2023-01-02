ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg resident Lex McMillan publishes a book about golfing along the Lewis and Clark Trail

Former Gettysburg College Vice President and Gettysburg resident Lex McMillan has published his first book, “Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America,” which chronicles his 40-day road trip along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail during which he learned a lot about U.S. history, interviewed many people, and played 16 rounds of golf.
GETTYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region

A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Mayor Frealing honored by Democratic women

Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was honored as an outstanding elected Democratic woman at the annual Pennsylvania Democratic Women’s Federation brunch in Harrisburg in November 2022. The organization honors currently elected women from across the Commonwealth who are nominated by their local chapter. Mayor Frealing was nominated by the Adams County Federation of Democratic Women for her past experience at the state level and her current position as the first female Mayor of Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Cultural Arts Calendar – January 2023

Dear Gettysburg Connection readers, It is our pleasure to introduce you to Gail Jones, who has volunteered to share with us a monthly roundup of some of the many musical, theatrical, and visual arts events that can be found in our community. Gail’s goal is to remind us of the offerings in this culture-rich community and encourage us all to get out and support them. Welcome Gail and thank you!
GETTYSBURG, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

A giant, 3-bedroom shoe is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest rentals

PHILADELPHIA — If sleeping in a 1,400-square-foot work boot is on your 2023 vision board, head west to York County. The Haines Shoe House, built in 1949 as a marketing tool for a local shoe store, has been spruced up and is available to rent. The home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a hot tub, out back. The shoe’s new owners, Naomi and Waylon Brown, bought the property in the summer for $355,000 and set to fixing it up. It opened for rentals on VRBO.com in November.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Waynesboro Borough Receives Part Automated Red-Light Enforcement Grant

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide to fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CFY presents Free Family Friday Virtual Paint Night

(Gettysburg, PA) Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE Family Friday Virtual Paint Night on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place virtually by way of Zoom. This Family Friday event is a part of a series of quarterly events held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events are always alcohol-free and cost-free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America’s communities.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Iris J. Stanfield

Iris J. Stanfield, 66, of Littlestown, died Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at Bridging Life of Westminster…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

LANDMARK: Landscape Photography in the Arab World at Schmucker Art Gallery

This exhibition, on display at Schmucker Art Gallery on the Gettysburg College campus, features the work of contemporary photographers Manal Abu-Shaheen and Aisha Mershani who examine how specific locations in the Arab World are marked by social, political, and environmental changes. Taken together, their photographs of architectural ruins, commercial billboards, border walls, and empty streets – all broadly understood as landscapes without human subjects – attest to a shared impulse to document the consequences of violence and occupation in the region.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says

An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling

Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Bobby L. ‘Bob’ Conover

Bobby âBobâ L. Conover, 73, Gettysburg, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. He was born April 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, PA, the son of Rhoda “Boots” (Crouse) Conover of Hanover, PA and the late Irvin Conover. Bob is survived by his wife, Jamee (Grove) Conover.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

