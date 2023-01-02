Read full article on original website
Gettysburg resident Lex McMillan publishes a book about golfing along the Lewis and Clark Trail
Former Gettysburg College Vice President and Gettysburg resident Lex McMillan has published his first book, “Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America,” which chronicles his 40-day road trip along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail during which he learned a lot about U.S. history, interviewed many people, and played 16 rounds of golf.
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region
A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
Mayor Frealing honored by Democratic women
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing was honored as an outstanding elected Democratic woman at the annual Pennsylvania Democratic Women’s Federation brunch in Harrisburg in November 2022. The organization honors currently elected women from across the Commonwealth who are nominated by their local chapter. Mayor Frealing was nominated by the Adams County Federation of Democratic Women for her past experience at the state level and her current position as the first female Mayor of Gettysburg.
York College of Pennsylvania is constructing a new facility for one of their newest programs
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania recently announced on Jan. 3 that they will be constructing a new facility to accommodate the growth of their recently created Environmental Horticulture Program. According to York College of Pennsylvania’s website, their Environmental Horticulture program is designed to prepare students for...
View Susquehanna River ice from lofty Enola Low Grade Rail Trail, 140-foot high trestle
The Enola Low Grade Rail Trail offers an elevated view of Susquehanna River ice and plenty of spacious views of the York County shoreline while biking or strolling or along the cliffs of the Lancaster County shore. The river-facing portion of the trail runs just over six miles...
Your guide to the 2023 Pa. Farm Show: Parking, food, goat yoga – but no baby chicks
The countdown is on for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The January tradition is Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and also gives everyone an opportunity to break new year’s resolutions (fried cheese cube, anyone?), learn more about the state’s vast agricultural industry and pet baby animals.
Cultural Arts Calendar – January 2023
Dear Gettysburg Connection readers, It is our pleasure to introduce you to Gail Jones, who has volunteered to share with us a monthly roundup of some of the many musical, theatrical, and visual arts events that can be found in our community. Gail’s goal is to remind us of the offerings in this culture-rich community and encourage us all to get out and support them. Welcome Gail and thank you!
A giant, 3-bedroom shoe is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest rentals
PHILADELPHIA — If sleeping in a 1,400-square-foot work boot is on your 2023 vision board, head west to York County. The Haines Shoe House, built in 1949 as a marketing tool for a local shoe store, has been spruced up and is available to rent. The home features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a hot tub, out back. The shoe’s new owners, Naomi and Waylon Brown, bought the property in the summer for $355,000 and set to fixing it up. It opened for rentals on VRBO.com in November.
Waynesboro Borough Receives Part Automated Red-Light Enforcement Grant
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide to fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data...
CFY presents Free Family Friday Virtual Paint Night
(Gettysburg, PA) Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE Family Friday Virtual Paint Night on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place virtually by way of Zoom. This Family Friday event is a part of a series of quarterly events held in the Adams County area for children and adults of all ages. The events are always alcohol-free and cost-free as a part of CFY’s mission to offer substance-free events for individuals and families in the community. Family Friday events are offered in part by grant funding provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness in America’s communities.
Why were Harrisburg black neighborhoods demolished and what’s being done in remembrance of them?
In the Old Eighth Ward and the Seventh Ward of Harrisburg, thousands of primarily black homes and hundreds of Black-owned businesses were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The demolitions within the Old Eighth Ward took place as Pennsylvania’s government...
Obituary: Iris J. Stanfield
Iris J. Stanfield, 66, of Littlestown, died Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at Bridging Life of Westminster…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Here’s when the new Beyond the Battle Museum will open in Gettysburg
The Adams County Historical Society has announced the opening dates for its grand opening weekend for its new museum, Beyond the Battle Museum. The grand opening weekend will take place on April 15 and 16. Beyond the Battle Museum will be part of the Adams County Historical Society’s new 29,000-square-foot...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
LANDMARK: Landscape Photography in the Arab World at Schmucker Art Gallery
This exhibition, on display at Schmucker Art Gallery on the Gettysburg College campus, features the work of contemporary photographers Manal Abu-Shaheen and Aisha Mershani who examine how specific locations in the Arab World are marked by social, political, and environmental changes. Taken together, their photographs of architectural ruins, commercial billboards, border walls, and empty streets – all broadly understood as landscapes without human subjects – attest to a shared impulse to document the consequences of violence and occupation in the region.
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
Obituary: Ronald A. Fryling
Ronald âRonâ A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, PA, passed away on January 2, 2023 at. UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 4, 1958 in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the. late Dr. Robert...
Main Street Gettysburg receives Keystone Community Grant
(Gettysburg, Pa., December 28, 2022) – Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce their award of a Keystone Community Grant in the amount of $50,000. Main Street Gettysburg applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the grant in order to support a local Façade Improvement Program.
Obituary: Bobby L. ‘Bob’ Conover
Bobby âBobâ L. Conover, 73, Gettysburg, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. He was born April 18, 1949, in Gettysburg, PA, the son of Rhoda “Boots” (Crouse) Conover of Hanover, PA and the late Irvin Conover. Bob is survived by his wife, Jamee (Grove) Conover.
