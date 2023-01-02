Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Choctaw Opposition Sinks Southeast Oklahoma Hydroelectric Project
Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos reports on the demise of a Texas company’s plan to build a hydroelectric power plant along the Kiamichi River. Race and equity reporter Ari Fife talks about what she learned on her ride-along with a program meant to turn panhandlers into employees. Paul Monies...
OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days
Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
The Demonic ZoZo House of Oklahoma
Have you ever heard of the horrific history and terrifying tales of the demonic Zozo house in Oklahoma before? Until yesterday evening I was unaware this nightmare even existed. It's a fascinating and frightening story about an Oklahoma man who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil, an entity or demon named Zozo.
KTUL
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
KTUL
'Long live Dan': Oklahomans gather to remember 22-year-old football player, father
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On January 4, Oklahomans are honoring a man who was killed just 20 minutes into the new year. Daniel Howard was killed in a shooting on Sunday. Family and friends tell Fox 25 his legacy will live on. Those who knew him say Howard was...
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’
Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans share their struggle for mental healthcare as feds investigate statewide treatment
Body A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others....
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahomans concerned about safety in Midtown after deadly New Year’s shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are concerned about safety in Midtown after a deadly New Year’s shooting. The owner of Circle Cannabis said it happened just a walking distance from his shop on Northwest 10th Street. They were closed for the night when shots rang out. "We had already...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
KTUL
Norman thrift store owner warns Oklahomans of TikTok trend to steal Kia and Hyundai cars
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH)-- — These days, social media gives people access to just about everything. But, it's not always a positive thing to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. A woman in Norman believes her car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge. It's a warning...
news9.com
Oklahoma Among Top States People Are Moving To, New Census Data Shows
New census data is showing that Oklahoma is among the top states people are moving to. Florida and Texas took home the top two spots for domestic migration over the last year, and Oklahoma was number ten. Rounding out the bottom, the states where the most people are moving away...
KOCO
EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed that a high-end EF0 tornado touched down Monday in Pryor, marking the earliest tornado ever in Oklahoma. The tornado damaged three outbuildings before moving over a weather station, which the National Weather Service said recorded an 81 mph wind gust. That just topped the wind range for an EF0.
