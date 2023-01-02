ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan hoops holds off 2nd half rally to beat Penn State in Ann Arbor

Michigan and Penn State faced off on Wednesday in a B1G hoops matchup. Juwan Howard’s team finished the game on top with a 79-69 win. Penn State started the 2nd half on a strong note after going into half time down eight points. The Nittany Lions tied the game early in the second half, but Michigan followed it up with an 11-0 run.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Allar shares insight on emotional moment with Sean Clifford during Rose Bowl win

Drew Allar is officially stepping into the spotlight as Penn State’s quarterback of the future. Following the Rose Bowl, the former 5-star prospect should be the starting QB for the Nittany Lions in 2023. In Monday’s Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford started — and shined — in one final start...
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 66-Bed Pheasant Run in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Pheasant Run, a memory care community in Clinton, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Built in 2015, the facility consists of 45 units and 66 beds across approximately 32,862 square feet, on three acres...
CLINTON, UT
earnthenecklace.com

Meet American Pro Rally Driver Ken Block’s Wife, Lucy Block

American professional rally driver and Hoonigan Racing Division co-founder Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in Utah on January 2, 2023. Countless people of this generation grew up watching him build the Gymkhana legacy and Hoonigan brand. Many credited the rally driver as a significant source of motivation. Ken Block’s wife, Lucy Block, also regarded him as her biggest inspiration. She and their three kids are in the hearts and prayers of many after this tragic accident. Our Lucy Block wiki elaborates more on Ken Block’s wife and his family.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy