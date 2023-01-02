ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa not part of Dolphins game plan as they prepare for Jets with playoff berth at stake

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins haven't ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday. But they're planning to play without him.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that the Dolphins were preparing for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets without Tagovailoa in the game plan. Barring a status change, either Teddy Bridgewater or Sklyar Murray will start at quarterback with a playoff berth at stake.

"For me I'm preparing for both Skylar and Teddy," McDaniel told reporters. "I think it's too soon to know anything about Teddy.

"With Tua, I haven't even thought about playing status"

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol last Monday after sustaining the injury in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. The head injury was his third of the season. His previous concussion left him hospitalized following a blow to the head in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His backup Bridgewater started and injured the pinkie on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Bridgewater dislocated the pinkie but did not break it. They'll know more about his status as swelling subsides later this week.

If Bridgewater can't go, the Dolphins will rely on Thompson, a seventh-round rookie who's made five appearances including one start this season. The Dolphins can clench a playoff berth on Sunday with a win against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.

