ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy