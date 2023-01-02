Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
Police investigating shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — A man was shot and injured in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Atlanta Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition; however, was not forthcoming about what precisely occurred. Police though did say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
fox5atlanta.com
Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday
A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old in SE Atlanta called a ‘coward’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times. Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a large amount of cash and two sandwich bags they believe contained marijuana.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
