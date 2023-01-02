ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research

Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Practical Compassion” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation “Conservation Priorities in College Station” by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia

Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three suspected in Tuesday homicide in College Station

The College Station Police Department has targeted three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Details emerge on murder suspect who crashed vehicle in Navasota during pursuit

Details have emerged from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office about the murder suspect who crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself. The suspect, Raul Caballero, a 22-year-old from the Bryan-College Station area, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon with a life-threatening...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County officers identified after being struck by gunfire

Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson, who was one of two Brazos County law enforcement officers shot in a 12-hour period Friday, was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan on Tuesday. Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the other officer shot during a manhunt for Joshua...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Suspect in last week's shootings still hospitalized

Joshua Ryan Herrin, the suspect arrested last Friday for his connection in the shooting of two Brazos County law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon and is in stable condition, according to a spokesman with the Bryan Police Department. Herrin, 44, has been charged with five...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station police investigating homicide

The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

USC All-American joins Texas A&M women's tennis program

The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 4

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sydney Bowles and Christina Richardson. (air date January 3, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local girls soccer teams ready for new season

The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”. With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.
BRYAN, TX

