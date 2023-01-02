Read full article on original website
Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Local experts to share College Station history during monthly luncheons
College Station’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all ages to learn a little bit more about the heart of Aggieland, with the kickoff of a local luncheon series every third Wednesday of the month at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. For many years, the city’s Historic...
Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research
Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5
Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Practical Compassion” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation “Conservation Priorities in College Station” by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.
Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition
Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple. Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.
Three suspected in Tuesday homicide in College Station
The College Station Police Department has targeted three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
LSU Preview: Sahara Jones, Kay Kay Green
Junior guards Sahara Jones and Kay Kay Green discuss the upcoming road game with LSU before leaving College Station. (Jan. 4, 2023)
Details emerge on murder suspect who crashed vehicle in Navasota during pursuit
Details have emerged from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office about the murder suspect who crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself. The suspect, Raul Caballero, a 22-year-old from the Bryan-College Station area, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon with a life-threatening...
Brazos County officers identified after being struck by gunfire
Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson, who was one of two Brazos County law enforcement officers shot in a 12-hour period Friday, was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan on Tuesday. Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the other officer shot during a manhunt for Joshua...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (16) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Suspect in last week's shootings still hospitalized
Joshua Ryan Herrin, the suspect arrested last Friday for his connection in the shooting of two Brazos County law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon and is in stable condition, according to a spokesman with the Bryan Police Department. Herrin, 44, has been charged with five...
College Station police investigating homicide
The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team
Last year, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, head coach Buzz Williams handed the media a packet filled with numbers and statistics he crunched to support why the Aggies deserved to be in the NCAA tournament. Nearly...
USC All-American joins Texas A&M women's tennis program
The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Austin girls soccer team proves too tough for Lady Cougars in College Station Classic
First-year College Station girls soccer coach Eddie Hernandez and his young team were schooled by the Austin Lady Maroons, who muscled their way to a 4-2 victory Thursday in the College Station Classic at Cougar Field. The Lady Maroons won the majority of 50-50 balls in the season opener for...
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sydney Bowles and Christina Richardson. (air date January 3, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Local girls soccer teams ready for new season
The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”. With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.
