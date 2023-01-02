ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 15

Jeremy Stiles
3d ago

Of course it did we got a democratic president. It came down around the November elections, right back up Christmas. People need to wake up democrats do this crap to push electric vehicles.

Reply
3
user......
3d ago

It's ok. The Biden administration said just buy an electric car and stop complaining...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Go Blue Ridge

Gas Prices have risen in North Carolina for 2023

So far the start of 2023 has brought with it a gas tax increase of 2 cents in North Carolina. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, increased from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon, according to a North Carolina Department of Revenue press release. In addition, the inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game

RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County

With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Daily Energy Insider

Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan

An order approved on Friday by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) adopting Duke Energy’s initial carbon plan to meet new state-mandated carbon dioxide emissions reductions received a thumbs up from the publicly traded company. ... Read More » The post Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TENNESSEE STATE
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy