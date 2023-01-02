Read full article on original website
Jeremy Stiles
3d ago
Of course it did we got a democratic president. It came down around the November elections, right back up Christmas. People need to wake up democrats do this crap to push electric vehicles.
3
user......
3d ago
It's ok. The Biden administration said just buy an electric car and stop complaining...
4
Go Blue Ridge
Gas Prices have risen in North Carolina for 2023
So far the start of 2023 has brought with it a gas tax increase of 2 cents in North Carolina. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, increased from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon, according to a North Carolina Department of Revenue press release. In addition, the inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
WITN
NC drivers don’t expect big impacts from gas tax hike
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinian’s are paying a little bit more at the gas pumps this year. The state is hiking the gas tax an additional 2 cents a gallon pushing it from 38.5 cents to 40.5. Though that doesn’t sound too bad, the increase rounds out to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
Check your ticket! Someone in NC wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky North Carolinian won $1 million during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The […]
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
WRAL
Western Boulevard at I-440 closed until Monday due to major water main break
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the busiest intersections in Raleigh has been flooded and closed due to a major water main break – and the road won't reopen until Monday. The break caused heavy flooding, buckled roads and detoured traffic on Western Boulevard near Interstate 440 on Wednesday afternoon.
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game
RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
Duke Energy issues statement on rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend
Duke Energy Corp. executives are blaming a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
newsfromthestates.com
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan
An order approved on Friday by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) adopting Duke Energy’s initial carbon plan to meet new state-mandated carbon dioxide emissions reductions received a thumbs up from the publicly traded company. ... Read More » The post Duke Energy commends N.C. order adopting company’s initial carbon plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
cbs17
Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
kiss951.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
newsfromthestates.com
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
Comments / 15