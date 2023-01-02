Read full article on original website
Scherlen announces intention to run for Amarillo City Council
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Amarillo community member has announced his intention to run for the Amarillo City Council in May 2023. According to a news release, retired Businessman Tom Scherlen recently announced his intention to run for place three on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Eddy Sauer, the current place three city […]
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
Your Chance To Make A Difference
Here’s how you can start… You can pick up your candidate packet from the city secretary’s office in room 303 at City Hall at 601 South Buchanan. The packet has a whole combination of information and forms to help guide potential candidates through the election process. All...
Transformation Park Meeting to Take Place Thursday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo will be hosting a meeting Thursday afternoon regarding Transformation Park, the soon-to-be new haven for the homeless community. The meeting is set to be an informative gathering to brainstorm ideas and ways...
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council
Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
City of Amarillo to have new billing portal for residents to pay for utilities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the city of Amarillo has been looking to make changes to the online billing portal where residents pay for their utilities, after recently being approved, head way can be expected soon. “This portal will be more of kind of like a one stop shop,...
APD To Host Women’s Recruiting Event
The Amarillo Police Department will be hosting a women’s recruiting event on January 28th. The event will take place at the Amarillo Museum of Art from 8 am until 11 am and will offer activities for children for any mother who wishes to bring her kids. Refreshments will be...
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Randall County Jail Expansion
Randall County is planning on 96 more beds in its jail expansion plans. County officials say the funding for the project comes in two ways, either by certificates of obligation and the other half through the American Rescue Plan. That comes to 10 million dollars apiece. The expansion will help...
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
City Announces Meeting Schedule for Proposed Route Changes
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. Amarillo City Transit has scheduled three public meetings to discuss proposed route changes to Route 41 and Route 42. The first meeting is set to be Thursday, January 5th from 3 pm until 6 pm at...
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
