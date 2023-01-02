ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest

A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
ELDERON, WI
WSAW

New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Multi-county property fraud alert system

Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates

When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 3

Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash

A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau business damaged in overnight fire

A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
HATLEY, WI

