Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
95.5 FM WIFC
Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest
A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
UPDATE: Elderly man injured, suspect dead in overnight stabbing in Marathon County
UPDATED: Police now say an altercation that left a 79-year/-old man injured and his alleged 22-year-old attacker dead was a home invasion. Early Tuesday afternoon the marathon County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:. “TMarathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery home invasion that occurred early this...
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
WJFW-TV
Deceased individual identified following Tuesday's armed robbery attempt in Marathon Co.
UPDATE 01/04/2023 4:10 p.m. - The name of the suspect that was shot and killed by a homeowner during an armed robbery home invasion on Tuesday in the Town of Elderon was identified as Alexander T. Watters, 22, of Wittenberg. Watters died in the altercation with the 79-year-old man following...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Multi-county property fraud alert system
Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
WJFW-TV
Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates
When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
Wausau area births, Jan. 3
Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
wxpr.org
Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash
A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WSAW
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.
Comments / 0