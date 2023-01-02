ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tua Tagovailoa not part of Dolphins game plan as they prepare for Jets with playoff berth at stake

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urYbb_0k1IhCe200

The Miami Dolphins haven't ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday. But they're planning to play without him.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that the Dolphins were preparing for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets without Tagovailoa in the game plan. Barring a status change, either Teddy Bridgewater or Sklyar Murray will start at quarterback with a playoff berth at stake.

"For me I'm preparing for both Skylar and Teddy," McDaniel told reporters. "I think it's too soon to know anything about Teddy.

"With Tua, I haven't even thought about playing status"

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol last Monday after sustaining the injury in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. The head injury was his third of the season. His previous concussion left him hospitalized following a blow to the head in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His backup Bridgewater started and injured the pinkie on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Bridgewater dislocated the pinkie but did not break it. They'll know more about his status as swelling subsides later this week.

If Bridgewater can't go, the Dolphins will rely on Thompson, a seventh-round rookie who's made five appearances including one start this season. The Dolphins can clench a playoff berth on Sunday with a win against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — It was never going to be Carson Wentz. It was almost Taylor Heinicke. Turns out it will be Sam Howell. Ron Rivera considered going back to Heinicke for the Washington Commanders' season finale against the Dallas Cowboys before conversations with players and members of his coaching staff persuaded him to start Howell at quarterback instead. With Washington eliminated from playoff contention, and in the aftermath of Wentz's three-interception loss to Cleveland, Howell is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against an opponent playing to try to win the division.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Zach Wilson should have sat behind a veteran instead of playing right away, Jets offensive coordinator admits

It's been another disappointing season for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. In his second year in the NFL, Wilson started 9 games, throwing 6 touchdowns against 7 interceptions before getting benched. That's not the type of production the team expected after it selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
NEW YORK STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL: Bills-Bengals won't resume; playoff scenarios revealed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed, 'neutral site AFC Championship game' being considered

The NFL announced Thursday evening it will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The league also announced teams will consider a "neutral site" AFC Championship game. These "key factors" were included in the decision:. Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks enter finale needing win over Rams, help from Lions

SEATTLE (AP) — Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn’t shy about trying to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that he expects to be coaching the Wolverines next season. Harbaugh’s statement through the school comes as his name has been mentioned for NFL head coaching jobs. Harbaugh reportedly talked to the Carolina Panthers about their head coaching position and he’s also been mentioned as a candidate to take over as the coach of the Denver Broncos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

2022 Fantasy Football Award Winners: Who were the best players of the season?

Most Fantasy football leagues do not include Week 18, so it’s a good time to hand out some hardware and specialty lists for the 2022 fantasy season. Get dressed to the nines, hop in your limo, walk the red carpet and let’s open some envelopes. Quarterback Awards. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night's game. In three days...
KIRO 7 Seattle

If you need a hug in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's emergency, meet me at the logo

Unprecedented. That's the word that has been repeated ad nauseam this week in the wake of the tragic injury that Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered this week on Monday Night Football. This is an incident that the vast majority of people haven't had to experience over the course of their lives: quite literally watching someone almost lose their life on national television. By now, everyone knows the story of what was captured on ESPN airwaves. Hamlin popped up from a routine hit and then instantly fell to the ground, needing CPR and a trip to the ICU, where he still remains in critical condition.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks team physician reacts to collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The Seattle Seahawks responded Wednesday to the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. In a press conference, team physician Jonathan Drezner, M.D., said there was a lot the NFL and its teams could learn...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy