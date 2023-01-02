Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
Armed robber convicted by Cobb jury sentenced to 12 years in prison
A Powder Springs man arrested after an armed robbery more than four years ago was convicted by a Cobb County jury and sentenced this week to a dozen years in prison, officials said.
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say
A Riverdale man is accused of using a forklift to break into a business in Clayton County on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
Man accused of killing wife at Ellenwood home while kids inside, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot his wife to death last month at their Clayton County home while sever...
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen
JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
Hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old in SE Atlanta called a ‘coward’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
Man who threatened neighbor with gun, shot by Cobb County police officer, police say
MABLETON, Ga. — A man was shot after aiming a firearm at a Cobb County police officer on Sunday, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to David Lane in Mableton at about 7:47 p.m. to reports of an armed man aiming a firearm towards a neighbor. Officers...
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
