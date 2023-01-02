ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
JONESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
Washington Examiner

Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

