Saints, Pelicans donate AEDs to parks, sports fields after Damar Hamlin's injury
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are donating automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to parks and rec centers across New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. The donations come after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's heart stopped during the first quarter of an NFL game. Doctors treating Hamlin say the quick medical response on the field saved his life and played a major role in his strong recovery.
Saints injury report: Maye, Adebo, Hurst, Peat, and Johnson don't practice
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints' have quite a few players on their injury report ahead of their season finale versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), left tackle James Hurst (foot), left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) were notable non-participants. TE...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson out for at least three weeks with hamstring strain
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans star Zion Williamson is out for at least three weeks due to a right hamstring strain suffered in a loss to the 76ers on Monday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Willamson underwent an MRI on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Charania...
What happened to Damar Hamlin's heart?
NEW ORLEANS — There is a "Pray for Damar" sign at the Bills’ stadium today. The team says Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains there today in critical condition. So, what happened to his heart?. It was a heart-stopping moment for millions as they watched...
Colorful, lively jazz funeral procession honors the life of Walter "Wolfman" Washington
NEW ORLEANS — The life of legendary blues musician, Walter "Wolfman" Washington was celebrated Wednesday with a jazz funeral and procession. He died of cancer December 22 at 79 years old. Michelle Washington was his beloved wife. "He was the kindest, gentlest man I ever met. He was the...
LSU nursing student shot and killed in Belize while visiting family
SAN PEDRO, Belize — An LSU nursing student was shot and killed outside a nightclub while visiting family in San Pedro, Belize on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com. 23-year-old J'Bria Bowens and her family were sitting on the back of a golf cart in front of the...
Beloved New Orleans radio personality, John Osterlind, dead at 55
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans radio personality and show host John Osterlind passed away before the New Year. According to a New Orleans Police Department report, Osterlind was found unresponsive in his Warehouse District apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street on Thursday. EMS was called and declared...
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
Louisiana wins Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award
PASADENA, Calif. — The beautifully decorated float representing Louisiana in the 134th Rose Parade takes home the Showmanship Award. The award is given to floats for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism. The float, Celebration Riverboat, was featured in Monday's...
Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'
NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
Marrero man sues Southwest Airlines for travel chaos
NEW ORLEANS — A man from Marrero filed what appears to be the first federal lawsuit against Southwest Airlines for the meltdown it experienced during the holidays. In the suit, Eric Capdeville claims he and his daughter were supposed to fly from New Orleans to Portland on December 27. Their flight, along with more than 15,000 others that week, was canceled.
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
Clancy: 2023 could be a busy year in local, state politics
NEW ORLEANS — 2023 is already shaping up as a big, busy year in local and state politics. In Louisiana, local and national politics rarely intersect, but this year they already overlap. The contest for Speaker of the House put Metairie Congressman Steve Scalise close to realizing his long-held dream of presiding over the House. He may yet get there.
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
Insurance experts urge to have everything in line ahead of bad weather
NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of severe weather the region is expected to get, insurance agents, are urging people to make sure they have everything in order in case of a disaster. Homeowners have been hit hard with insurance prices skyrocketing, after carrier, after carrier pulled out of the state. With fewer carriers taking on new business, Insurance agents say this market is one of the hardest.
Coast Guard suspends search for four people after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans...
NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours
NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off Carnival season with iconic streetcar ride
NEW ORLEANS — The Phunny Phorty Phellows will kick off the start of Carnival season with their iconic streetcar ride down historic St. Charles Avenue. The costumed and masked krewe will assemble at the Willow Street streetcar barn right off S. Carrollton Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and will board the streetcar at 7 p.m. sharp.
