Los Angeles, CA

WWL

Saints, Pelicans donate AEDs to parks, sports fields after Damar Hamlin's injury

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are donating automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to parks and rec centers across New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. The donations come after Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's heart stopped during the first quarter of an NFL game. Doctors treating Hamlin say the quick medical response on the field saved his life and played a major role in his strong recovery.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

What happened to Damar Hamlin's heart?

NEW ORLEANS — There is a "Pray for Damar" sign at the Bills’ stadium today. The team says Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains there today in critical condition. So, what happened to his heart?. It was a heart-stopping moment for millions as they watched...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Beloved New Orleans radio personality, John Osterlind, dead at 55

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans radio personality and show host John Osterlind passed away before the New Year. According to a New Orleans Police Department report, Osterlind was found unresponsive in his Warehouse District apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street on Thursday. EMS was called and declared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana wins Rose Parade’s Showmanship Award

PASADENA, Calif. — The beautifully decorated float representing Louisiana in the 134th Rose Parade takes home the Showmanship Award. The award is given to floats for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism. The float, Celebration Riverboat, was featured in Monday's...
PASADENA, CA
WWL

Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Marrero man sues Southwest Airlines for travel chaos

NEW ORLEANS — A man from Marrero filed what appears to be the first federal lawsuit against Southwest Airlines for the meltdown it experienced during the holidays. In the suit, Eric Capdeville claims he and his daughter were supposed to fly from New Orleans to Portland on December 27. Their flight, along with more than 15,000 others that week, was canceled.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

Clancy: 2023 could be a busy year in local, state politics

NEW ORLEANS — 2023 is already shaping up as a big, busy year in local and state politics. In Louisiana, local and national politics rarely intersect, but this year they already overlap. The contest for Speaker of the House put Metairie Congressman Steve Scalise close to realizing his long-held dream of presiding over the House. He may yet get there.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Insurance experts urge to have everything in line ahead of bad weather

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of severe weather the region is expected to get, insurance agents, are urging people to make sure they have everything in order in case of a disaster. Homeowners have been hit hard with insurance prices skyrocketing, after carrier, after carrier pulled out of the state. With fewer carriers taking on new business, Insurance agents say this market is one of the hardest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
