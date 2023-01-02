Jaguars Sign Former Cowboys' 1st-Rounder Taco Charlton to Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a notable name to their practice squad on Monday, signing former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Taco Charlton to the practice squad.

Charlton was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and gives the Jaguars' needed depth on the edge following the season-ending Achilles injury to defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

Charlton has played in 60 career games and made 13 starts since entering the NFL in 2017 with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2017 and recorded four sacks in two seasons with the Cowboys. In 2019, he played in 10 games with the Dolphins and posted a career-high 5.0 sacks. Charlton appeared in five games with the Bears in 2022.

Charlton played collegiately at the University of Michigan and appeared in 33 career games for the Wolverines from 2013-16. In 2016, he recorded 13.5 sacks and earned All-Big Ten first team honors.

In 60 games, Charlton has recorded 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.

The Jaguars' pass-rush has missed starters at times throughout their late playoff push, with Travon Walker missing two games with an ankle injury and with Smoot set to miss Week 18's contest with the Titans.

"K’Lavon will get more time, obviously Josh (Allen), Arden (Key), get Travon (Walker) back, optimistic of that. We’ve got those four guys that can and are going to have to fill that role," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.