Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars Sign Former Cowboys' 1st-Rounder Taco Charlton to Practice Squad

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars added a notable name to their practice squad on Monday, signing former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Taco Charlton to the practice squad.

Charlton was drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and gives the Jaguars' needed depth on the edge following the season-ending Achilles injury to defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

Charlton has played in 60 career games and made 13 starts since entering the NFL in 2017 with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2017 and recorded four sacks in two seasons with the Cowboys. In 2019, he played in 10 games with the Dolphins and posted a career-high 5.0 sacks. Charlton appeared in five games with the Bears in 2022.

Charlton played collegiately at the University of Michigan and appeared in 33 career games for the Wolverines from 2013-16. In 2016, he recorded 13.5 sacks and earned All-Big Ten first team honors.

In 60 games, Charlton has recorded 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.

The Jaguars' pass-rush has missed starters at times throughout their late playoff push, with Travon Walker missing two games with an ankle injury and with Smoot set to miss Week 18's contest with the Titans.

"K’Lavon will get more time, obviously Josh (Allen), Arden (Key), get Travon (Walker) back, optimistic of that. We’ve got those four guys that can and are going to have to fill that role," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.

Brandon Scherff: Jaguars Will Get Titans ‘Best Shot and They’re Going To Get Ours’

Each year, two of the most important games for the Jacksonville Jaguars come against their most bitter and storied of rivals: the Tennessee Titans. This year, though, the season-finale clash between the two adversaries will be with AFC South championship and playoff implications on hand. In a game that players already amp up for, the lights of prime-time and the chance to keep seasons alive have now been added to the mix.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
NBC Sports

NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff

In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made. The league also has provided information to all teams regarding mental health and...
JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
