Idaho State

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (December 26-31)?

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 3 days ago

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Blake Buchanan, Lake City boys basketball : Went a perfect 10-for-10 on 2-point field goals on his way to a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 81-56 win over Meridian.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee boys basketball : Averaged 29 points per game at the nationally renowned "The Classic at Damien" in California.

Jakoke Jones, Rigby boys basketball : Tallied 28 points, including going 7-of-13 from behind the arc, with three rebounds in a 64-61 overtime loss to Sunrise Mountain (AZ).

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai girls basketball : Notched a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and 20 points in wins over Class 4A Moscow and 5A Lewiston, respectively.

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City boys basketball : Put up 29 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds in an 82-57 win over Eagle.

Ziya Munyer, Lakeland girls basketball : Chalked up 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half in a 56-43 win over St. George (UT).

Carter Rupp, Coeur d’Alene boys basketball : Had almost a quarter of his team’s points with 23 points in a 100-62 rout of Meridian.

Shay Shippen, Skyline girls basketball : Racked up a stat line of 34 points - including six 3 pointers - 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 67-60 win against American Fork (UT).

Capri Sims, Post Falls girls basketball : Secured 25 points and 25 rebounds in a 75-58 win over Middleton.

Landon White, Eagle boys basketball : Erupted for a season-high 40 points in a 73-68 win over Post Falls.

Owen Wilde, Highland boys basketball : Netted 27 points, including 11 in the third quarter alone, in a 67-61 win over Idaho Falls.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai boys basketball : Recorded 31 points in a 68-45 win over Shadle Park (WA) to lead the Wildcats in winning the Avista Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year.

