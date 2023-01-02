Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (December 26-31)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

IDAHO NOMINEES

Blake Buchanan, Lake City boys basketball : Went a perfect 10-for-10 on 2-point field goals on his way to a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 81-56 win over Meridian.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee boys basketball : Averaged 29 points per game at the nationally renowned "The Classic at Damien" in California.

Jakoke Jones, Rigby boys basketball : Tallied 28 points, including going 7-of-13 from behind the arc, with three rebounds in a 64-61 overtime loss to Sunrise Mountain (AZ).

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai girls basketball : Notched a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and 20 points in wins over Class 4A Moscow and 5A Lewiston, respectively.

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City boys basketball : Put up 29 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds in an 82-57 win over Eagle.

Ziya Munyer, Lakeland girls basketball : Chalked up 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half in a 56-43 win over St. George (UT).

Carter Rupp, Coeur d’Alene boys basketball : Had almost a quarter of his team’s points with 23 points in a 100-62 rout of Meridian.

Shay Shippen, Skyline girls basketball : Racked up a stat line of 34 points - including six 3 pointers - 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 67-60 win against American Fork (UT).

Capri Sims, Post Falls girls basketball : Secured 25 points and 25 rebounds in a 75-58 win over Middleton.

Landon White, Eagle boys basketball : Erupted for a season-high 40 points in a 73-68 win over Post Falls.

Owen Wilde, Highland boys basketball : Netted 27 points, including 11 in the third quarter alone, in a 67-61 win over Idaho Falls.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai boys basketball : Recorded 31 points in a 68-45 win over Shadle Park (WA) to lead the Wildcats in winning the Avista Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year.