Naples, FL

Latrell Davis brings British National Team experience to FBA

By Jaron May
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — First Baptist Academy boys basketball is off to one of the best starts in Southwest Florida. The Lions are 8-3 so far, in large part thanks to the play of Latrell Davis. The senior combo guard has had quite the journey to Naples.

Davis was born and raised in England. However, last year he packed his bags and moved to SWFL for his final two years of high school. The motivating factor of that decision was the sport he loves most — basketball.

“I just knew basketball was bigger over here and being at FBA could better my career,” Davis said.

In his first season with the Lions, Davis led FBA to a Regional Championship and was named the Player of the Year in Southwest Florida.

“[He’s a] good, tough, strong combo guard who can score and he defends the ball very well,” FBA head coach Scott Stewart said.

Even after that breakout season in which you didn’t think Davis could be any better, he proved us wrong. The guard is posting better numbers in almost every statistical category.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth this year in his versatility,” Stewart said.

How did he make that jump? A big reason why is that Davis played for the Great Britain National Team this past summer at the FIBA U18 European Championships.

“It was a good experience playing against other teams and top-level players, G league players, future NBA prospects,” Davis said. “It was a good tournament.”

Against all of that high-level competition, Davis continued to thrive. He led Great Britain in scoring in every game and finished with the third most points of any player in the tournament.

“I knew that I stood out and I knew I had something special and unique that the other players didn’t,” Davis said.

With the tournament over, Davis is now focused on helping FBA achieve its goal of winning a state championship. He’s doing so by passing along the lessons he learned at the international level.

“You can’t do a lot on your own,” Davis said. “The whole team has to be high energy; everyone has to be together.”

Davis said he has the opportunity to play for Team Great Britain again next summer, but hasn’t made a decision on that yet.

